Residents will be able to drop off bulk trash at the Public Works yard. If you are thinking about cleaning out the garage, the City of Social Circle is giving residents an opportunity to do just that. City residents can dispose of items, such as old furniture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Public works.

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO