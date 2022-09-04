ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalecountyga.gov

Rockdale Senior Service Announces the Epic Return of the “Eagle”

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – Rockdale County is proud to announce the return of the Veteran Transportation Program via the specially designed vehicle called the “Eagle”. This program assists honorably discharged Rockdale County veterans of any age with trips to the Veterans Hospital in Decatur and the VA clinics in Stockbridge and Covington.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers

Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Social Circle to hold Fall Dumpster Days Sept. 24 and 25

Residents will be able to drop off bulk trash at the Public Works yard. If you are thinking about cleaning out the garage, the City of Social Circle is giving residents an opportunity to do just that. City residents can dispose of items, such as old furniture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Public works.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loganville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
cobbcountycourier.com

Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair

Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
MARIETTA, GA
thehypemagazine.com

HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamation from City of Atlanta

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, is officially named on Tuesday, August 23rd, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness their parents’ recognition for years of hard work.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety

Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of LPs and CDs up for grabs at Emory library

The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
howafrica.com

Who Was Angelo Herndon, A Self-Educated Advocate And Organizer For Workers’ Rights & Racial Equality In 1930s?

Angelo Herndon was the defendant in one of the most publicized and notorious legal cases of the 1930s. In 1932, nineteen-year-old Herndon was arrested under an obscure 19th century servile insurrection law for attempting to organize a peaceful demonstration of unemployed workers in Atlanta. Largely due to the efforts of the Communist Party-affiliated International Labor Defense, the arrest and subsequent trial ignited a firestorm of protest that, alongside the Scottsboro case, helped expose the gross injustice of the southern legal system and introduced African Americans on a broad scale to the militant anti-racism of the Communist Party.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy