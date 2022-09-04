Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana BelcherAtlanta, GA
New details on how to get tickets to see Stacey Abrams at Forsyth County campaign stopMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of GeorgiaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New children's book is a dream come true for two Forsyth County women
(Forsyth County, GA) The publication of a new children’s book, Kiki Comes Home, is an exciting achievement for two Forsyth County women. Sharing the story was something the author, Laurel Hamby, had dreamed about for years. But for Ginny Hubbard, the book’s illustrator, the chance to work on her first illustration project at age 85 was an unexpected gift.
rockdalecountyga.gov
Rockdale Senior Service Announces the Epic Return of the “Eagle”
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – Rockdale County is proud to announce the return of the Veteran Transportation Program via the specially designed vehicle called the “Eagle”. This program assists honorably discharged Rockdale County veterans of any age with trips to the Veterans Hospital in Decatur and the VA clinics in Stockbridge and Covington.
nationalblackguide.com
Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers
Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
Monroe Local News
The City of Social Circle to hold Fall Dumpster Days Sept. 24 and 25
Residents will be able to drop off bulk trash at the Public Works yard. If you are thinking about cleaning out the garage, the City of Social Circle is giving residents an opportunity to do just that. City residents can dispose of items, such as old furniture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Public works.
cobbcountycourier.com
Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair
Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
thehypemagazine.com
HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamation from City of Atlanta
Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, is officially named on Tuesday, August 23rd, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness their parents’ recognition for years of hard work.
Monroe Local News
Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety
Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of LPs and CDs up for grabs at Emory library
The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
Constantine Harris, 99, expected to spend the rest of his life as a resident at the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Cen...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia Southern University grad who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Atlanta’s Oldest Building Will Host A Craft Market For The Holidays
If you like to be prepared for the holidays, then you’re going to want to drop a pin on this spectacular craft holiday market. Shannon Mulkey and Christy Petterson have just announced the anticipated return of their Indie Craft Experience, taking place at the historic Georgia Freight Depot. Downtown...
howafrica.com
Who Was Angelo Herndon, A Self-Educated Advocate And Organizer For Workers’ Rights & Racial Equality In 1930s?
Angelo Herndon was the defendant in one of the most publicized and notorious legal cases of the 1930s. In 1932, nineteen-year-old Herndon was arrested under an obscure 19th century servile insurrection law for attempting to organize a peaceful demonstration of unemployed workers in Atlanta. Largely due to the efforts of the Communist Party-affiliated International Labor Defense, the arrest and subsequent trial ignited a firestorm of protest that, alongside the Scottsboro case, helped expose the gross injustice of the southern legal system and introduced African Americans on a broad scale to the militant anti-racism of the Communist Party.
Fulton Co. chairman: 'No legal recourse' in 'shocking' Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Fulton County's top official said Thursday the announced closing of Atlanta Medical Center was "shocking" to him, because he had been in close contact with WellStar officials over changes at a hospital in East Point - and they never mentioned anything about Atlanta to him. The Fulton...
Atlanta Black Pride organizers outline security plans for finale concert
ATLANTA — Thousands of people are in town specifically for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The festival kicked off on Wednesday, but the big event is the Sunday finale concert when over 20,000 people are expected to show up at Piedmont Park. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with organizers who...
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: Georgia 95; Gwinnett 6 and Walton County 2 more deaths in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Georgia is reporting 95 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
Monroe Local News
There are many dogs and cats in Walton County Animal Shelter looking for a home or rescue
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker discusses Atlanta Medical Center closure in exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta
GOP challenger Herschel Walker discussed Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock shared his differing approach last week.
Monroe Local News
Loganville joint Work Session/Council Meeting Sept. 8 to include Publix intersection traffic study, 2022 millage rate, Destination Park update
Due to the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5, the City of Loganville has combined its September 2022 work session and city council meeting into one joint meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road.
