Additional counselors will be available Tuesday in Hart County schools after the death of a middle school student in an accident over the weekend. “On Saturday, Sept. 3, we lost one of our Hart County Middle School students to a tragic accident,” a letter from Superintendent Jennifer Carter reads. “David Lake Fuller, an eighth-grade student, passed away after an accident involving a dirt bike. The Hart County Charter System, our staff, and our students are deeply saddened over the loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and friends of the student.”

HART COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO