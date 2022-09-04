Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Frances Orene Key late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Deborah Anne Lawrence Administrator's Address: 3870 Nikki Lane Loganville, Georgia 30052 908-80458 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Hwy 138 at Michael Etchison Road
MONROE, GA – (SEPT. 7, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 138 at Michael Etchison Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said Units from WCFR were returning from another car and came up on the crash.
Monroe Local News
Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety
Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.
WTVM
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: Georgia 95; Gwinnett 6 and Walton County 2 more deaths in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Georgia is reporting 95 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
Monroe Local News
Update: Man convicted in Walnut Grove murder and burying of the body in Barrow County
Walton County, (Sept. 3, 2022) – Michael Brent Huff, of Barrow County, was convicted on Sept. 1, 2022 in the murder and concealing of the body in the 2018 death of Montez Watson. (Contributed photo of victim Montez Watson) According to a post from the Walton County District Attorney...
accesswdun.com
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office to hold 4th Annual Bushbond
Get your running shoes ready. The 4th Annual Stephens County Sheriff’s Bushbond will take place in Toccoa on September 24. The Bushbond is part of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office annual fundraiser for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes and is a 10k and 5k run followed by a brief awards ceremony.
accesswdun.com
Community turns out to honor Hall County’s popular COP on his retirement
A Hall County deputy sheriff who practiced “Andy Griffith law” was honored Thursday, the first day of his retirement. Sgt. Calvin Stewart, perhaps better known as Calvin on Patrol (COP) spent many years serving the people of Hall County and is well known for the messages he left residents and businesses on Post-it Notes.
Monroe Local News
The City of Loganville is hiring
The City of Loganville has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville career website on Sept. 3, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges
The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
NE Ga police blotter: another shooting in downtown Athens, deadly gunfire in Hartwell
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Athens: police say a 21 year-old man from Bowman not injured when another man fired a shot at him. It happened during a fight near Clayton and Jackson Streets. The police investigation is ongoing. It’s the second shooting on Clayton Street in the past two weeks: a 17 year-old was wounded and another 17 year-old arrested back on August 26.
accesswdun.com
Hart County Schools bringing in counselors after death of student
Additional counselors will be available Tuesday in Hart County schools after the death of a middle school student in an accident over the weekend. “On Saturday, Sept. 3, we lost one of our Hart County Middle School students to a tragic accident,” a letter from Superintendent Jennifer Carter reads. “David Lake Fuller, an eighth-grade student, passed away after an accident involving a dirt bike. The Hart County Charter System, our staff, and our students are deeply saddened over the loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and friends of the student.”
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker discusses Atlanta Medical Center closure in exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta
GOP challenger Herschel Walker discussed Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock shared his differing approach last week.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Buford school district employee sues district, alleging retaliation
Buford City Schools and its superintendent and deputy superintendent are named in a lawsuit by a district employee who alleges she faced retaliation over problems she attempted to address.
Monroe Local News
The City of Social Circle to hold Fall Dumpster Days Sept. 24 and 25
Residents will be able to drop off bulk trash at the Public Works yard. If you are thinking about cleaning out the garage, the City of Social Circle is giving residents an opportunity to do just that. City residents can dispose of items, such as old furniture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Public works.
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT and Indeed partner to host virtual job fair for Gainesville location Sept. 8
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries
One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
Monroe Local News
Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar
A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month. According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe,...
