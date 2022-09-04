ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Frances Orene Key late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Deborah Anne Lawrence Administrator's Address: 3870 Nikki Lane Loganville, Georgia 30052 908-80458 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety

Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe, GA
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Monroe, GA
Obituaries
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Stephens County Sheriff’s Office to hold 4th Annual Bushbond

Get your running shoes ready. The 4th Annual Stephens County Sheriff’s Bushbond will take place in Toccoa on September 24. The Bushbond is part of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office annual fundraiser for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes and is a 10k and 5k run followed by a brief awards ceremony.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
Rick Baker
accesswdun.com

Community turns out to honor Hall County’s popular COP on his retirement

A Hall County deputy sheriff who practiced “Andy Griffith law” was honored Thursday, the first day of his retirement. Sgt. Calvin Stewart, perhaps better known as Calvin on Patrol (COP) spent many years serving the people of Hall County and is well known for the messages he left residents and businesses on Post-it Notes.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville career website on Sept. 3, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges

The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
MONROE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: another shooting in downtown Athens, deadly gunfire in Hartwell

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Athens: police say a 21 year-old man from Bowman not injured when another man fired a shot at him. It happened during a fight near Clayton and Jackson Streets. The police investigation is ongoing. It’s the second shooting on Clayton Street in the past two weeks: a 17 year-old was wounded and another 17 year-old arrested back on August 26.
ATHENS, GA
#The Monroe Church Of God#Meadows Funeral Home
accesswdun.com

Hart County Schools bringing in counselors after death of student

Additional counselors will be available Tuesday in Hart County schools after the death of a middle school student in an accident over the weekend. “On Saturday, Sept. 3, we lost one of our Hart County Middle School students to a tragic accident,” a letter from Superintendent Jennifer Carter reads. “David Lake Fuller, an eighth-grade student, passed away after an accident involving a dirt bike. The Hart County Charter System, our staff, and our students are deeply saddened over the loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and friends of the student.”
HART COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Social Circle to hold Fall Dumpster Days Sept. 24 and 25

Residents will be able to drop off bulk trash at the Public Works yard. If you are thinking about cleaning out the garage, the City of Social Circle is giving residents an opportunity to do just that. City residents can dispose of items, such as old furniture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Public works.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries

One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
ALTO, GA

