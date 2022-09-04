ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Mexico Invites Relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had invited relatives of Julian Assange and Che Guevara to attend the country's independence day celebrations next week. Leftist Lopez Obrador said the former presidents of Bolivia and Uruguay, Evo Morales and Jose "Pepe" Mujica, had...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Mexico Abandons Hope to Rescue Miners as Authorities Plan to Recover Bodies

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Monday outlined an 11-month plan to search for and recover the bodies of 10 coal miners trapped underground a month ago, a quiet admission that they are giving up on ambitions of rescuing the men alive. The shift to a recovery comes after...
AMERICAS
The Associated Press

Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique

BELA-BELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctively spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. Four cheetahs captured at reserves in South Africa have been flown to Mozambique this week after being...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Sword
US News and World Report

Colombia Approves Extradition of Government-Allied Senator's Brother to U.S

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Wednesday approved the extradition of Alvaro Fredy Cordoba, the brother of a senator in the left-wing Pacto Historico party of President Gustavo Petro, to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges. The decision to extradite Cordoba, whose sister is Senator Piedad Cordoba, follows proposals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

A Year On, El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Stumbling

CONCHAGUA, El Salvador (Reuters) - A year after El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender, the area where the world's first cryptocurrency city was meant to be built - a circular metropolis powered by a volcano - is still dense jungle. President Nayib Bukele had promised that "Bitcoin City" would...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki Declines Fresh Comment on Yen Weakness

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday declined to comment when asked when the government might take any action in the foreign exchange market if volatility continued. "It's as I said yesterday," Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry when asked for comment on the yen's recent...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Heavy Rain#Uruguay#Canada#Americup#Americans#Fiba#Group C
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Mexico Budget Sees Stronger Growth, Lower Inflation in 2023 -Draft

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican economic growth should accelerate in 2023 to around 3.0% from some 2.4% this year as inflation cools markedly and oil output picks up, according to finance ministry draft budget forecasts seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Belarus Starts Military Exercises Near Border Regions -Defmin

(Reuters) - Belarus has started military exercises by the city of Brest near the Polish border, its capital Minsk and the northeast region of Vitebsk, the defence ministry said on Thursday. It said the exercises, which are set to last until Sept. 14, will practice "liberating territory temporarily seized by...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
TV & VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Putin Shown in Tense Encounter With Chief of Staff at Far East War Games

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown in an awkward encounter with his military chief of staff on Tuesday as he inspected war games in Russia's Far East, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine. The Zvezda military news service published video of Putin and chief of staff...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Taiwan Offers Condolences Over China Quake, Ready to Send Rescuers

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's government expressed its condolences to China on Tuesday for an earthquake in Sichuan province and said it was ready to send rescuers, in a sign of goodwill to Beijing despite weeks of military tensions. China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Iran Strongly Condemns Albania’s Decision to Cut Its Diplomatic Ties

(Reuters) - Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as "baseless claims" Albania's reasons for the move, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said. Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyber...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy