Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Mexico Invites Relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had invited relatives of Julian Assange and Che Guevara to attend the country's independence day celebrations next week. Leftist Lopez Obrador said the former presidents of Bolivia and Uruguay, Evo Morales and Jose "Pepe" Mujica, had...
US News and World Report
Mexico Abandons Hope to Rescue Miners as Authorities Plan to Recover Bodies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Monday outlined an 11-month plan to search for and recover the bodies of 10 coal miners trapped underground a month ago, a quiet admission that they are giving up on ambitions of rescuing the men alive. The shift to a recovery comes after...
Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique
BELA-BELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctively spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. Four cheetahs captured at reserves in South Africa have been flown to Mozambique this week after being...
Doping-Russian probe into Valieva positive test in 'final stage'
Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) investigation into Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive test for the banned substance trimetazidine is reaching "the final stage", the agency has said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Olympics-New Zealand boosts winter sports funding after Beijing success
Sept 8 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government will pour NZ$20 million ($12 million) into winter sports funding for the 2026 Olympics and Paralympics in Milan after its most successful Games at Beijing.
US News and World Report
Colombia Approves Extradition of Government-Allied Senator's Brother to U.S
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Wednesday approved the extradition of Alvaro Fredy Cordoba, the brother of a senator in the left-wing Pacto Historico party of President Gustavo Petro, to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges. The decision to extradite Cordoba, whose sister is Senator Piedad Cordoba, follows proposals...
US News and World Report
A Year On, El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Stumbling
CONCHAGUA, El Salvador (Reuters) - A year after El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender, the area where the world's first cryptocurrency city was meant to be built - a circular metropolis powered by a volcano - is still dense jungle. President Nayib Bukele had promised that "Bitcoin City" would...
US News and World Report
Japan Finance Minister Suzuki Declines Fresh Comment on Yen Weakness
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday declined to comment when asked when the government might take any action in the foreign exchange market if volatility continued. "It's as I said yesterday," Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry when asked for comment on the yen's recent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Mexico Budget Sees Stronger Growth, Lower Inflation in 2023 -Draft
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican economic growth should accelerate in 2023 to around 3.0% from some 2.4% this year as inflation cools markedly and oil output picks up, according to finance ministry draft budget forecasts seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request...
US News and World Report
Belarus Starts Military Exercises Near Border Regions -Defmin
(Reuters) - Belarus has started military exercises by the city of Brest near the Polish border, its capital Minsk and the northeast region of Vitebsk, the defence ministry said on Thursday. It said the exercises, which are set to last until Sept. 14, will practice "liberating territory temporarily seized by...
US News and World Report
Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive
DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
US News and World Report
Putin Shown in Tense Encounter With Chief of Staff at Far East War Games
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown in an awkward encounter with his military chief of staff on Tuesday as he inspected war games in Russia's Far East, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine. The Zvezda military news service published video of Putin and chief of staff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Taiwan Offers Condolences Over China Quake, Ready to Send Rescuers
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's government expressed its condolences to China on Tuesday for an earthquake in Sichuan province and said it was ready to send rescuers, in a sign of goodwill to Beijing despite weeks of military tensions. China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections...
US News and World Report
Iran Strongly Condemns Albania’s Decision to Cut Its Diplomatic Ties
(Reuters) - Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as "baseless claims" Albania's reasons for the move, a statement by the country's foreign ministry said. Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyber...
Comments / 0