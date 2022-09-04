ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Bountiful, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Bountiful, UT
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
Hilltop

Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida

Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Pick 6#Syracuse University#Football Helmet#American Football#College Football#Byu#Usf#Cougars#Bulls
cachevalleydaily.com

Utah Climate Center says Utah’s water patterns are changing

LOGAN – Utah’s winters are getting warmer according to Utah State University professor Robert Davies who said in a February report that particularly in lower and mid elevations snowpack has declined over the last 40 years. In a report issued last week USU’s Utah Climate Center, revisiting a...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Here's how Entrata is doing after founder's hate-filled meltdown, ouster

LEHI — Back in early January, veteran tech entrepreneur Adam Edmunds was just a couple of weeks past his one-year anniversary as CEO of Lehi-based property management software innovator Entrata when his phone erupted with messages. That torrent of communications was spurred by a ranting, wildly antisemitic email authored...
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 15 News

Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
ABC 4

Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns

Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City

If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy