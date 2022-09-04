Read full article on original website
SP+ Predicts No. 21 BYU vs No. 9 Baylor
SP+ expects a close game between no. 9 Baylor and no. 21 BYU
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Home Opener Against Baylor
BYU will wear a new helmet against the Baylor Bears on Saturday
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
Hilltop
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida
Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
President Dallin H. Oaks, climate scientist highlight BYU 2022 fall speaker schedule
President Kevin Worthen and Sister Peggy Worthen on Tuesday kicked off BYU’s fall semester devotional and forum schedules, which will include a climate scientist and several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The devotional schedule continues Sept. 13 with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor...
Resources, community plentiful at BYU group’s back to school Pride gathering despite protest
With the sun shining and music blaring, Brigham Young University students, alumni and members of the community came together Saturday for Back to School Pride Night, a gathering of and for LGBTQ+ people by the RaYnbow Collective. “I think a success for today is — we just have one freshman...
Plane crashes into West Jordan soccer fields
No one was injured after a small plane crashed into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday afternoon.
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
Utah Climate Center says Utah’s water patterns are changing
LOGAN – Utah’s winters are getting warmer according to Utah State University professor Robert Davies who said in a February report that particularly in lower and mid elevations snowpack has declined over the last 40 years. In a report issued last week USU’s Utah Climate Center, revisiting a...
Here's how Entrata is doing after founder's hate-filled meltdown, ouster
LEHI — Back in early January, veteran tech entrepreneur Adam Edmunds was just a couple of weeks past his one-year anniversary as CEO of Lehi-based property management software innovator Entrata when his phone erupted with messages. That torrent of communications was spurred by a ranting, wildly antisemitic email authored...
At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
Extreme heat in Utah causing fish to die in Utah's reservoirs, ponds
Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say recent hot temperatures have caused dozens of fish to die.
Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns
Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
Labor Day marks end of '100 Deadliest Days' on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Labor Day marks the end of the summer travel season for most of us, as well as what’s traditionally known as the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on our roads. The campaign in which Utah Highway Patrol and UDOT officials partner together and...
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
