Seminole County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Crist receives endorsement from 'Gen Z' voter advocacy group Voters of Tomorrow

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, was in Orlando on Tuesday where he picked up an endorsement from an organization that targets "Generation Z" voters, challenging them to become more engaged in the political process. Jayden D’Onofrio, a political strategist and spokesman for the...
Seminole County, FL
Florida Elections
Seminole County, FL
Winter Park, FL
Florida Government
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach to Vote on Almost $30k Fund Allocation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach City Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on an allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money was granted to the city by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, the stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021. If agenda...
Jason Brodeur
ormondbeachobserver.com

19 acres of land in Ormond Beach to be preserved

A 19-acre parcel of land within the city of Ormond Beach will be preserved, thanks to a joint purchase agreement between the city, the St. Johns River Water Management District and Volusia County’s Volusia Forever program. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Volusia County Council unanimously approved a participation agreement...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies respond to Orange County high school threat

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Deputies responded to a threat made at West Orange High School Wednesday. It was reported that a written threat was made against the school around 10:46 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed since the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL

