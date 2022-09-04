Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County woman accused of voter fraud says she thought her voting rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election said she thought her voting rights had been restored after she served her time in prison. Michelle Stribling is one of around 20 people arrested last month, who Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out...
palmcoastobserver.com
Sheriff's Office sends cease and desist letter to Lowe over campaign images
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has sent Palm Coast City Council District 2 candidate Alan Lowe a cease and desist letter demanding that Lowe stop using the sheriff's image in his campaign materials. Lowe told the Palm Coast Observer that he has since removed the images. "Sheriff Staly and his...
Orange County woman pleas not guilty to voter fraud in 2020 election charge
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Eatonville woman has pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday on charges of voter fraud. Investigators said Michelle Stribling voted in the 2020 election, even though she’s a felon who hadn’t gotten her voting rights restored. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Crist receives endorsement from 'Gen Z' voter advocacy group Voters of Tomorrow
ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, was in Orlando on Tuesday where he picked up an endorsement from an organization that targets "Generation Z" voters, challenging them to become more engaged in the political process. Jayden D’Onofrio, a political strategist and spokesman for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott Resigns, Gov. Ron DeSantis to Appoint Replacement
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Elections Supervisor Lori Scott announced on Friday she is resigning her position after 14 years, effective after Oct. 4 and just one month before the 2022 General Election. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my...
villages-news.com
First black leader of Florida LWV will speak at event in The Villages
The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County will host Cecile M. Scoon, the first black woman elected to lead the Florida State branch of the 101-year-old non-partisan LWV. The LWV meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Manatee Recreation Center. No Villages ID is required. All are welcome. The...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach to Vote on Almost $30k Fund Allocation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach City Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on an allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money was granted to the city by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, the stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021. If agenda...
Men arrested in Polk County after Kay Jewelers theft in Kissimmee, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of stealing an expensive necklace in Osceola County are still in jail Wednesday morning. Investigators said Eli Aldana-Rodriguez walked into a Kay Jewelers in Kissimmee last month and asked to see a necklace. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
RELATED PEOPLE
ormondbeachobserver.com
19 acres of land in Ormond Beach to be preserved
A 19-acre parcel of land within the city of Ormond Beach will be preserved, thanks to a joint purchase agreement between the city, the St. Johns River Water Management District and Volusia County’s Volusia Forever program. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Volusia County Council unanimously approved a participation agreement...
villages-news.com
Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool
A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies respond to Orange County high school threat
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Deputies responded to a threat made at West Orange High School Wednesday. It was reported that a written threat was made against the school around 10:46 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed since the...
WESH
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to adopt rollback millage rate for fiscal year 2022-2023
The Volusia County Council unanimously approved the adoption of a millage rate at rollback of 4.8499 mills — or $4.8499 per $1,000 of taxable value — at its first budget hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6. This is a lower tax rate than the maximum 4.8506 mills the council...
click orlando
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
Man, 19, accused of grabbing woman jogging on Orange County trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old is accused of grabbing a woman while she was jogging on an Orange County trail this week, and deputies are asking other potential victims to come forward. Deputies said Israel Pagan, 19, grabbed a woman while she was jogging on Little Econ Greenway...
Feds Sending $50.8 Million to Osceola County in Build Back Better Regional Challenge Funds
At the end of last week, the Biden administration announced the 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge–and the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners will be getting $50.8 million building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster for Broad-Based Prosperity. Funded by President Joe Biden’s American...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
WESH
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
Comments / 0