Kaplan Man Dead Following Late Night Shooting in Rayne
A late night shooting on Tuesday, September 6 in Rayne has claimed the life of a Kaplan man. The Rayne Police Department responded at 10:57 pm to multiple calls in regards to a shooting incident at the intersection of Bailey and West C Street. Once on scene, officers discovered the deceased body of 56-year-old Willie Robinson, Jr.
Arrest made in Tuesday shooting that left one person dead
A man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that took place Tuesday night in Rayne.
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place. Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back. Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway. The burglary...
Disturbance at Lafayette's Grand-16 Theater, Shots Fired Nearby
Lafayette Police confirm they responded to a shots fired call near the Grand 16 theater in Lafayette Saturday night.
Pedestrian killed in Duson crash identified
Duson Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian who is now identified as Virginia Broussard ,46, of Scott.
Scott woman survives crash near Duson only to be struck by truck while walking to get help
A woman who survived a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Extension Rd. in Duson was struck by a pickup truck minutes later and killed while walking to get help.
One man dead, another under arrest in Crowley hit and run
It happen just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street, police say. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries following the incident.
Man dies after crashing into bayou after calling for help
St. Landry – On September 7, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 at the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Philip Gilyard of Leonville. The initial...
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
Upon questioning, the Metairie man "admitted to having meth in his duffle bag" which was in the truck, according to the affidavit.
12 arrested after fight at Camp Minden
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — It’s happened again. More violence inside at Camp Minden at one of its Youth Challenge programs. Twelve teens were arrested over the weekend after a fight on base about 8:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Webster Parish’s sheriff told us that two juveniles jumped...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler. On Friday, (Sep. 2) around 4:30 p.m. police say they located a man driving a purple four-wheeler on Saguaro Avenue near Florida Boulevard. The man was holding a small child with him on the ATV and police say neither was wearing a helmet or any protective gear.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
Woman, believed to be looking for help after car crash, struck and killed by another vehicle
A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Duson early Tuesday morning while police believe she was walking for help after her own truck ran off the road. Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said surveillance footage showed the woman, 46-year-old Virginia Broussard of Scott, ran off the road in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Road extension and struck a culvert.
Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse
A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
Overnight in Duson: Female Dies While Seeking Help After Crash
A crash overnight turned deadly when the driver-turned-pedestrian was hit by a truck.
Lafayette Cancer Survivor Wants Stolen Sentimental Ring Returned
A cancer survivor in Lafayette is asking for the return of a sentimental ring that was stolen from her. According to her social media post, Morgan Rees was awoken this morning by the Lafayette City Police with some bad news: her car had been burglarized. Rees states, in her post,...
Jeanerette man turns grief over siblings death into impassioned safe-driving plea
While holidays are mostly about celebrating, they are also one of the most dangerous days on roadways
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
With the traveling I do daily from Crowley to Lafayette to Carencro, I have witnessed other drivers do some pretty head-scratching things. Lately, the weird driving and frustration has come from driving in all of the rain we have been receiving. If the rain is coming down heavy enough, it...
