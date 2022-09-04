ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan Man Dead Following Late Night Shooting in Rayne

A late night shooting on Tuesday, September 6 in Rayne has claimed the life of a Kaplan man. The Rayne Police Department responded at 10:57 pm to multiple calls in regards to a shooting incident at the intersection of Bailey and West C Street. Once on scene, officers discovered the deceased body of 56-year-old Willie Robinson, Jr.
RAYNE, LA
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place.   Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
Man dies after crashing into bayou after calling for help

St. Landry – On September 7, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 at the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Philip Gilyard of Leonville. The initial...
LEONVILLE, LA
12 arrested after fight at Camp Minden

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — It’s happened again. More violence inside at Camp Minden at one of its Youth Challenge programs. Twelve teens were arrested over the weekend after a fight on base about 8:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Webster Parish’s sheriff told us that two juveniles jumped...
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
