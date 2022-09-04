ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abita Springs, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Church working to take landmark building off the endangered list

The slow deterioration of the Victorian-era wooden church on the Magazine and Valence streets has caught the attention of the Louisiana Landmarks Society. It was the only Uptown building on the preservation advocacy group’s 2022 list of New Orleans’ Most Endangered Sites. “Long a fixture along Magazine Street...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: The Relief of a Waterfront Restaurant as New Orleans Summer Drags

New Orleans is surrounded by water, sluiced by water, defined by water. So why isn’t it easier to find spot for a nice meal and maybe a drink with a waterfront view?. The answer of course is the landscape of levees, flood walls and wharves that also define our area, and that leaves scarce space for waterfront restaurants and bars. Ours is a hard-working waterfront and one that is occasionally menacing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewOrleans.Com

The Top Arab-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

We are highlighting some of our favorite restaurants and businesses where you can celebrate the culture, heritage, and food that has been contributed by Americans of Arab descent in the New Orleans area. Let’s celebrate the way we do best – by eating. Lebanon’s Cafe. Chef-Owner Hussain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans’s 5 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

So far in 2022, New Orleans has gained a number of exciting restaurants, from a Trinbagonian restaurant specializing in doubles (Queen Trini Lisa) to an elegant spot for modern Indian street food (Tava) to an oyster destination that brings New Orleans bivalves from all over the country (Le Chat Noir).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bossierpress.com

Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana

An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Behind The Rolling Pin

In the last few years, many people have turned to home baking as a distraction, as solace, and for fun. But nothing beats the sweet and inventive creations of a professional pastry chef. On this week's show, we get a peek into the lives and careers of those behind the rolling pin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

What is a Diverging Diamond Interchange?

NEW ORLEANS — If you've driven out by Armstrong International Airport recently you know the new i-10 exit at Loyola is still under construction because it's delayed. That $125 million project is meant to make it easier to get to the airport by adding two flyover ramps heading to and from New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Eye on Tropics: More development possible | New Orleans News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin says another tropical wave could try to become a named storm as we near the peak of …
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hazardous spill affected traffic on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD, La. — Louisiana State Police are working on a hazardous material leak on the interstate in Kentwood. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit. Drivers are being diverted to Louisiana Highway 38. Anyone traveling in the area is...
KENTWOOD, LA
WDSU

The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday

SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
SLIDELL, LA
Picayune Item

Outstanding Mississippi native plants for fall planting projects

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Keep your fingers crossed for cooler temperatures to make an appearance before too long, hopefully giving us some cooler weather for spending time outside to tackle a few fall landscape projects to give the yard a facelift and to prepare for that fast-approaching holiday season. Fill some containers with colorful low-maintenance perennials at your front porch or entrance area, or include some new shrubs or trees with flowers, fruit, or colorful leaves that will provide some seasonal interest next year.
PICAYUNE, MS
