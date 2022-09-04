Read full article on original website
Church working to take landmark building off the endangered list
The slow deterioration of the Victorian-era wooden church on the Magazine and Valence streets has caught the attention of the Louisiana Landmarks Society. It was the only Uptown building on the preservation advocacy group’s 2022 list of New Orleans’ Most Endangered Sites. “Long a fixture along Magazine Street...
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: The Relief of a Waterfront Restaurant as New Orleans Summer Drags
New Orleans is surrounded by water, sluiced by water, defined by water. So why isn’t it easier to find spot for a nice meal and maybe a drink with a waterfront view?. The answer of course is the landscape of levees, flood walls and wharves that also define our area, and that leaves scarce space for waterfront restaurants and bars. Ours is a hard-working waterfront and one that is occasionally menacing.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NewOrleans.Com
The Top Arab-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans
We are highlighting some of our favorite restaurants and businesses where you can celebrate the culture, heritage, and food that has been contributed by Americans of Arab descent in the New Orleans area. Let’s celebrate the way we do best – by eating. Lebanon’s Cafe. Chef-Owner Hussain...
Eater
New Orleans’s 5 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
So far in 2022, New Orleans has gained a number of exciting restaurants, from a Trinbagonian restaurant specializing in doubles (Queen Trini Lisa) to an elegant spot for modern Indian street food (Tava) to an oyster destination that brings New Orleans bivalves from all over the country (Le Chat Noir).
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
bossierpress.com
Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana
An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
Mayoral recall organizers rally through holiday weekend
The “Recall Cantrell” movement didn’t take a holiday this weekend. There may have been rain scattered across town over the holiday weekend, but recall vice chair Eileen Carter says it did not stop people from coming to their events.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Behind The Rolling Pin
In the last few years, many people have turned to home baking as a distraction, as solace, and for fun. But nothing beats the sweet and inventive creations of a professional pastry chef. On this week's show, we get a peek into the lives and careers of those behind the rolling pin.
Unsolved mystery: One year since mysterious gator appeared in Uptown dumpster
A year later and neighbors Uptown are still left with an unsolved mystery? How did the mysterious alligator which became known as "Dumpster Gator" end up in a Demo Diva dumpster in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida?
What is a Diverging Diamond Interchange?
NEW ORLEANS — If you've driven out by Armstrong International Airport recently you know the new i-10 exit at Loyola is still under construction because it's delayed. That $125 million project is meant to make it easier to get to the airport by adding two flyover ramps heading to and from New Orleans.
NOLA.com
BP oil spill money to pay for range of new coastal restoration projects
A popular fishing area along the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet and the rapidly disappearing Raccoon Island are among the state's latest coastal restoration efforts being paid for by BP oil spill money. State and federal trustees overseeing the restoration of natural resources damaged by the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Eye on Tropics: More development possible | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin says another tropical wave could try to become a named storm as we near the peak of …
NOLA.com
Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish presents Crystal Elephant awards
The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish awarded its Crystal Elephant Lifetime Achievement Award to Boysie Bollinger and Joe Canizaro during a recent gala at Metairie Country Club. The patron party was sponsored by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who was the guest speaker for the event. Proceeds from the event...
WDSU
Hazardous spill affected traffic on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD, La. — Louisiana State Police are working on a hazardous material leak on the interstate in Kentwood. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit. Drivers are being diverted to Louisiana Highway 38. Anyone traveling in the area is...
WDSU
The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday
SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
Picayune Item
Outstanding Mississippi native plants for fall planting projects
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Keep your fingers crossed for cooler temperatures to make an appearance before too long, hopefully giving us some cooler weather for spending time outside to tackle a few fall landscape projects to give the yard a facelift and to prepare for that fast-approaching holiday season. Fill some containers with colorful low-maintenance perennials at your front porch or entrance area, or include some new shrubs or trees with flowers, fruit, or colorful leaves that will provide some seasonal interest next year.
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died
NEW ORLEANS, La. — (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92. Ryan...
