Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State TE not seen at practice during media viewing window
Penn State is dealing with an injury in its TE room. Brenton Strange could be the main option again. Theo Johnson was reportedly not seen at the Nittany Lions’ practice on Wednesday per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Johnson missed the season opener against Purdue with an undisclosed injury.
Penn State football unranked in AP top 25 poll despite opening season with win over Purdue
Penn State was also unranked entering the season.
Penn State Football: Can James Franklin Change the Narrative?
Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin has struggled on the road. The Purdue game was different. We all know about Penn State Football head coach James Franklin’s struggles in big games. While many won’t view Purdue as a “big” game, it was against a Purdue team that many have picked as a dark horse to win the Big Ten West.
Here’s what new foods are on the menu at Beaver Stadium during Penn State games
If tailgating at Penn State Football games isn’t enough to fill you up, plenty of food awaits inside Beaver Stadium, including several new additions. This season, fans can buy BBQ, loaded fries and Buffalo chicken sandwiches starting at the first home game at noon, Sept. 10 against Ohio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame
Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
Bucky the Bison, mascot of Bucknell Athletics, inks NIL deal
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mascot for Bucknell athletics, “Bucky the Bison”, has signed a groundbreaking NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal. Bucky recently signed the deal with Service First Federal Credit Union. Similar agreements allow college athletes to make some money using their name and images for off-campus business ventures. But this time, […]
Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
Bellefonte, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bellefonte. The Bald Eagle Area High School soccer team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. Bald Eagle Area High SchoolBellefonte Area High School.
RELATED PEOPLE
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
race-day-live.com
Dana Holt is your 2022 Dash for Cash winner at Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN — The weekend was filled with the revving of engines as boat racers from all over flocked to Lock Haven for the 51st Annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta. The event kicked off Saturday morning with a brief opening ceremony featuring longtime regatta coordinator and Jaycee DuWayne Kunes, Woodward Township Supervisor Kyle Coleman and the Keystone Little League Juniors.
Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey
State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man in custody following standoff in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say the suspect involved in Wednesday's standoff along Laurel Ave. in the West End section of Johnstown is now in custody. Authorities say Earl Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Ohio and Cambria County. Police say they made...
Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Sheetz cuts diesel gas prices, offers free meals for truck drivers for a month
ALTOONA, Pa. - Truck drivers will feel the love every time they find themselves at a Sheetz throughout the month of September. Next week is Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and the gas station is showing their support by reducing diesel gas prices from September 5- 30. Truck drivers will pay...
therecord-online.com
Talk of a tax increase is driving a wedge between leaders of a growing Pa. township and its fire company
WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
Comments / 0