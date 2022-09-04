ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

FanSided

Penn State Football: Can James Franklin Change the Narrative?

Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin has struggled on the road. The Purdue game was different. We all know about Penn State Football head coach James Franklin’s struggles in big games. While many won’t view Purdue as a “big” game, it was against a Purdue team that many have picked as a dark horse to win the Big Ten West.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame

Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBRE

Bucky the Bison, mascot of Bucknell Athletics, inks NIL deal

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mascot for Bucknell athletics, “Bucky the Bison”, has signed a groundbreaking NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal. Bucky recently signed the deal with Service First Federal Credit Union. Similar agreements allow college athletes to make some money using their name and images for off-campus business ventures. But this time, […]
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
race-day-live.com

Dana Holt is your 2022 Dash for Cash winner at Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN — The weekend was filled with the revving of engines as boat racers from all over flocked to Lock Haven for the 51st Annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta. The event kicked off Saturday morning with a brief opening ceremony featuring longtime regatta coordinator and Jaycee DuWayne Kunes, Woodward Township Supervisor Kyle Coleman and the Keystone Little League Juniors.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey

State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Talk of a tax increase is driving a wedge between leaders of a growing Pa. township and its fire company

WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

