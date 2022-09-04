ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Photos: Peek inside late Yankee Candle founder's sprawling estate, listed for $23M

 3 days ago
Peek inside late Yankee Candle founder’s sprawling estate The sprawling western Massachusetts compound owned by Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II until his 2019 death has been listed for $23 million, featuring a 120,000-square-foot home, private concert space, a 9-hole golf course, an indoor water park, a 4,000-square-fot fitness center, a 55,000-square-foot spa and an indoor tennis court, complete with spectator seating. Take a look at the breathtaking views and amenities. (Surette Media Group)

#Yankee Candle#Fitness#Spa#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Western Massachusetts#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Surette Media Group
