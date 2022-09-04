Read full article on original website
WTVQ
New Radiation Oncology Center in Georgetown celebrated with ribbon cutting
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new Radiation Oncology Center in Georgetown — eight years in the making. Georgetown Community Hospital and Central Kentucky Cancer Care officially cut the ribbon during a ceremony Wednesday. The center’s made possible by a $7.8 million investment from Lifepoint Health which...
wymt.com
‘It’s a major impact:’ Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
wymt.com
After cancer battle, family of young Lexington girl urges others to donate blood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Watching Mallary Greeman swim, splash and have fun, one would never know that just a year ago her body was barely treading water. “She’s been through a lot,” said her mother, Margo. It started with stomach pains. On August 26, 2021 Mallary’s parents took...
foxlexington.com
Lexington residents get emotional at ONE Lexington gun violence forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A local community organization and city leaders rallied together Tuesday evening to host a forum on gun violence. The goal was to hear from people in the Gainesway and Center Parkway neighborhoods regarding their concerns about the recent spike in shootings. It was an...
WKYT 27
Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering ‘Weep No More… Bizarre Victorian Mourning and Funerary Customs’ Tours
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
WKYT 27
Gainesway neighbors discuss gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tempers flared Tuesday night as a Lexington neighborhood tries to address the violence happening in their community. Emotions ran high as Lexington law enforcement and city leaders listen to neighbors’ concerns. People in the Gainesway Community telling them they are tired of the constant shootings.
foxlexington.com
Woman arrested outside of Coach Calipari’s residence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was arrested outside of UK Basketball Coach Calipari’s home on Tuesday, according to authorities. The University of Kentucky and Lexington Police departments said they were called to Calipari’s home on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, they arrested a woman outside the residence and charged her with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card.
Trucker found deceased in vehicle in Rowan County
An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a trucker was found deceased in his vehicle.
WTVQ
Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. WATCH | KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in...
Fayette, Jefferson Schools send furniture to flooded Hindman Elementary
Jefferson and Fayette County Schools are preparing to help out an eastern Kentucky school ravaged by flooding.
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
spectrumnews1.com
Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
WKYT 27
Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the country are highlighting America’s work force with Labor Day celebrations. For labor unions, it’s a day of celebration and recognition for all they’ve done through the years. The Bluegrass Central Labor Council has held a picnic for years now, and...
WTVQ
Winchester Labor Day Parade returns after two year hiatus
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Winchester for the annual Labor Day celebration and the parade. It’s the longest running parade in the State of Kentucky, celebrating its 118th year. This is also the parades first year back after a 2 year hiatus due...
WKYT 27
Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new tool for the Lexington Police Department appears to be paying off. The city says the installation is complete for 25 flock cameras, which are used to help track down stolen vehicles, missing people or cars involved in a crime. “The system has been used...
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
foxlexington.com
2-year interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that work will commence this week for the interstate project in Lexington. This roadwork will be located at the I 64/I 75, widening between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date, according to officials, is slated for November 1, 2024.
