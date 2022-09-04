ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

New Radiation Oncology Center in Georgetown celebrated with ribbon cutting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new Radiation Oncology Center in Georgetown — eight years in the making. Georgetown Community Hospital and Central Kentucky Cancer Care officially cut the ribbon during a ceremony Wednesday. The center’s made possible by a $7.8 million investment from Lifepoint Health which...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

‘It’s a major impact:’ Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Government
foxlexington.com

Lexington residents get emotional at ONE Lexington gun violence forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A local community organization and city leaders rallied together Tuesday evening to host a forum on gun violence. The goal was to hear from people in the Gainesway and Center Parkway neighborhoods regarding their concerns about the recent spike in shootings. It was an...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering ‘Weep No More… Bizarre Victorian Mourning and Funerary Customs’ Tours

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Gainesway neighbors discuss gun violence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tempers flared Tuesday night as a Lexington neighborhood tries to address the violence happening in their community. Emotions ran high as Lexington law enforcement and city leaders listen to neighbors’ concerns. People in the Gainesway Community telling them they are tired of the constant shootings.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Ribbons#Teal
foxlexington.com

Woman arrested outside of Coach Calipari’s residence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was arrested outside of UK Basketball Coach Calipari’s home on Tuesday, according to authorities. The University of Kentucky and Lexington Police departments said they were called to Calipari’s home on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, they arrested a woman outside the residence and charged her with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Winchester Labor Day Parade returns after two year hiatus

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Winchester for the annual Labor Day celebration and the parade. It’s the longest running parade in the State of Kentucky, celebrating its 118th year. This is also the parades first year back after a 2 year hiatus due...
WINCHESTER, KY
foxlexington.com

2-year interstate widening project begins in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that work will commence this week for the interstate project in Lexington. This roadwork will be located at the I 64/I 75, widening between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date, according to officials, is slated for November 1, 2024.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy