Upcoming Honda Transalp 750 Caught Road Testing In The Wild
For some time now, Honda’s been leaving all kinds of Transalp 750 breadcrumbs for eager moto enthusiasts to find. First, there were the recent trademark filings on the name, in multiple markets. Then, there were the teasers for the upcoming Honda Hornet, which is widely expected to be a 750 that shares the same engine—which is also suspected to be a new twin design, separate from the existing 750 currently found in the NC750X, Forza 750, and X-ADV.
2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE Takes The Adventure To The Dirt
Suzuki updated its flagship V-Strom adventure bike as recently as 2020. We spent considerable time aboard the DR Big-inspired V-Storm 1050 XT that year, and the ADV performed admirably in all but one condition—off-road. That all that in 2023, though, with the arrival of the V-Strom 1050DE. To improve...
BMW Motorrad India Commences Deliveries Of G 310 RR Sportbike
Back in June, 2022, BMW Motorrad released teasers of what could quite possibly be its most exciting small-displacement mode, the G 310 RR sportbike. Thanks to its partnership with Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS, BMW is able to market the G 310 series of bikes, which up until now consisted of the R naked bike and GS adventure bike, across the world at a rather competitive price point.
Kawasaki Introduces 2023 KLX140R Range Of Off-Road Machines
Kawasaki is revamping its beginner-focused off-road range with three new KLX variants for the 2023 model year. The three bikes in the KLX140R range all share the same reliable and well-regarded four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, engine catering to growing riders and growing confidence alike. The trio of KLX R models, each with a five-speed transmission and a manual clutch, is led by the KLX140R, the model best suitable for novice riders.
Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer Zontes Releases New 125 GK Scrambler
The European market is full of new and exciting models designed specifically for beginners. We previously talked about the new Ninja and Z125 sporting new colors meant to offer first-time riders a sporty platform to get the basics of the two-wheeled lifestyle down. However, there are several other options, with tons of variations in terms of style, available in the market, as well.
