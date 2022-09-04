ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Fox News

Amazing hoard of over 50 classic motorcycles being auctioned

Jim Hultman loved classic motorcycles so much, he kept one in the living room. The dozens of others he owned lived upstairs from his storage garage in Alexandria, Minnesota. The power company employee passed away earlier this year, leaving behind an amazing collection of bikes and sports cars that are being auctioned under the supervision of his best friend, Bob Thomas.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Barn-Find Racer Helped Build Bruce McLaren’s Legacy

On September 17, Bonhams will present an important and historic sports-racing two-seater at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Sale in Chichester, Goodwood, UK. As its name implies, the “Transformer” race car morphed over its lifespan, adapting to many specifications throughout the course of its short racing career. Each iteration was meant to meet and beat changing race regulations—which it did, winning at a top level with almost every one of them. With the auction, the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team’s first sports-racing car returns to Goodwood for the first time since its eponymous driver bested Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Denny Hulme...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Pre-War 1942 Crocker Big-Tank Twin Is The Duesenberg Of Motorcycles

Previous models have sold for the cost of 10 Harley bikes!. With roots in the early American motorcycle industry, the Crocker brand is a storied one. One example from the history of the brand is this 1942 Crocker Big-Tank Twin, one of approximately 70 ever built, and it’s presented in the desirable late-model Big-Tank configuration. Being offered by Gooding and Company, this motorcycle will elevate the status of your bike collection.
CARS
Ian Lang

Check engine light on? Common causes, symptoms and fixes

Engine light on car dashboard.(shutterstock/andriano.cz) Your car’s dashboard has a specific “check engine” light that can indicate a spectrum of issues. Mostly yellow in color and shaped like an engine, this light is something you should not ignore, especially if it has stayed illuminated for a while.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Mountains#Vehicles#Austrian#Brough Superior#Italian#Indians
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates

The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
CARS
MotorAuthority

1930 Cadillac V-16 thunders into Jay Leno's Garage

Long before Bugatti made the 16-cylinder engine its calling card, Cadillac launched V-16-powered cars in a bid to outdo other luxury automakers. A prime example is this 1930 Cadillac V-16 452A, which recently appeared on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The car comes from California's Nethercutt Collection, and is presented here by Cameron Richards, the collection's vice president.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Sales of Ford’s Best-Selling Vehicle Drop

Ford Motor posted strong sales for August as they rose 27.3% to 158,008, The figure was particularly impressive because supply chain challenges have curtailed the number of vehicles manufacturers can make to satisfy demand. Ford’s announcement put its EVs front and center. That was a head fake. Sales of the new Ford F-150 Lightning have […]
ECONOMY
Motorious

Eddie's Classic Collection Explored

This ridiculous gathering of American vintage automobiles is a jaw-dropping sight for nearly any enthusiast. We've seen some pretty massive collections over the years because of the dedication that some enthusiasts commit to gathering vintage models. From early automobiles to the best of modern performance vehicles, these various collections have shown off some truly impressive pieces. However, it's rare to see a mass of cars whose number has even two digits which is more than enough cars for even some of the most experienced collectors. That might seem like a lot of cars but it's quite literally pocket change when you compare it to this incredible sum of American performance and historic automobiles.
CARS
RideApart

Upcoming Honda Transalp 750 Caught Road Testing In The Wild

For some time now, Honda’s been leaving all kinds of Transalp 750 breadcrumbs for eager moto enthusiasts to find. First, there were the recent trademark filings on the name, in multiple markets. Then, there were the teasers for the upcoming Honda Hornet, which is widely expected to be a 750 that shares the same engine—which is also suspected to be a new twin design, separate from the existing 750 currently found in the NC750X, Forza 750, and X-ADV.
CARS
torquenews.com

Avoid the Directional Tire Trap If You Own A VW ID.4 Or Any Vehicle With Mis-Matched Tire Sizes

Some vehicles have different front and rear tire sizes. In vehicles where this is the case, you must avoid tires with a directional tire tread. Here’s why. On most cars, the tires on all four corners are the same size. They have the same width, aspect ratio, and diameter. However, this is not true of all vehicles. Case in point the new Volkswagen ID.4, which has trims in which the front and rear tires are not the same. This is often called "staggered" tire sizes. What makes the ID.4 unusual is that it is not a performance vehicle.
CARS
RideApart

2023 Tokyo Motorcycle Show To Celebrate 50th Anniversary In March

As we head into the final months of 2022, event organizers are already planning for 2023—and the Tokyo Motorcycle Show is no different. Since it’s one of the first big bike shows on the calendar each year, that’s no surprise. Plus, 2023 marks the Tokyo Motorcycle Show’s 50th anniversary—which gives organizers an even better reason to get their bikes in a row.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Vs F-150 Hybrid: Towing, Hauling, Acceleration

When you compare a gas-only truck to a hybrid and an electric truck, you'll quickly learn that each has its own strengths, weaknesses, and best use cases. For this reason, if you've decided to go with an electrified version, the choice between the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning and the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid may not be easy.
CARS
Motor1.com

2024 BMW 5 Series To Drop V8 Engine, Only The M5 Will Have It: Report

Having facelifted the 3 Series and introduced the next-generation 7 Series, BMW is now hard at work putting the finishing touches on its other core sedan – the 5 Series. Set to debut early next year, the eighth generation could be the first since the E28 of the 1980s to come without a V8, at least in the non-M guise. Our friends at BMWBLOG claim the M550i xDrive will be discontinued, therefore taking away with it the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine.
CARS
Autoblog

National Corvette Museum restarting factory tours

Since 2017, one of the highlights of the National Corvette Museum, the Corvette assembly plant tours, have been on hiatus. The tours stopped initially while GM made updates to the factory in preparation for the C8 Chevy Corvette. But that hiatus extended with the coronavirus pandemic. But the hiatus is just about at an end, with tours expected to start again by the end of the year.
MUSEUMS
RideApart

French Gear Maker All One Launches Bristol EVO Waterproof Gloves

Brands of motorcycle apparel and equipment are starting to introduce their new collections for mid-season as the summer comes to a close and the cooler months approach. The Bristol EVO is a new thermal glove with a waterproof lining that is offered by All One, a division of the French company Dafy.
FRANCE
RideApart

Pack All Your Off-Road Riding Gear With OGIO’s New RIG 9800

Motocross racers or track riders could indeed find it difficult to pack all their gear when preparing for a day at the track. Carrying loads of bags filled with a mish mash of riding gear can be extremely unruly, disorganized, and plain inconvenient. Luckily, popular luggage manufacturer OGIO has the perfect solution that can keep your gear neat and organized and make it easy for you to pack for an exciting day at the track with its new RIG 9800.
CARS

