Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
dawgnation.com
5 takeaways from Kirby Smart: Georgia football key players and areas to monitor
ATHENS — Georgia football is in no danger of losing to Sanford on Saturday, and probably not until November, for that matter. But Kirby Smart is all about his players performing to a standard, to the extent changes are expected on the depth chart for the 4 p.m. game on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
dawgpost.com
Former Gator Coach Dan Mullen Predicts Georgia Bulldogs Will Win National Championship
ATHENS - It looks like Dan Mullen clearly knows who his daddy is. It’s Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. After getting thrown out of Gainesville last year, the former Florida Gators head coach is now a college football analyst at ESPN, and he obviously knows how good the Georgia Bulldogs are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
footballscoop.com
Kirby Smart believes his Georgia staff is the best it's ever been
If there were any questions about whether Georgia should be in the conversation about repeating as national champions again this year, those were likely answered this past weekend as they faced their former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks and dismantled the #11 ranked team in the country 49-3.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs look like the 'hunter' in rout of Oregon
Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s message to his third-ranked Bulldogs before their 49-3 demolition of No. 11 Oregon couldn’t have been simpler. “We’re going to play connected, we’re going to play aggressive,” he said before adding, “we’re going to be a hunter.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
dawgsports.com
Look At What’s Happened To Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites
Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans! You may not remember, but I single-handedly won the national championship when I shaved my facial hair between the Orange Bowl and the National Championship. You’re welcome. And since you didn’t remember that nugget, I’ll refresh your memory that instead of cheesy 80’s pop...
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Zion Ferguson joins LSU's recruiting haul at Grayson
The LSU football program earned a commitment Sunday from Zion Ferguson, a junior at Grayson. The 6-fooot, 165-pound cornerback is the third current Grayson player to commit to LSU, joining teammates Michael Daugherty and Jojo Stone.
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuga.org
Morning headlines: ACC Commissioners vote to fund homelessness plan
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners voted to spend $133,000 on a strategic plan to address the county’s growing homelessness problem at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. The plan, which will be produced in the coming months by a consulting firm based in the Washington, DC area, was characterized by some critics as just another study without action accompanying it. But supporters of the plan say that it’s not just another study but a way to convene and better organize the array of resources Athens has to combat homelessness – both in terms of money and in terms of the organizations working on the problem.
Red and Black
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Changes coming to Prince Avenue later this month
Changes are coming to Prince Avenue later this month - at least temorarily. Work is set to begin in a few weeks on a roughly half-mile stretch of the road that will do away with two vehicle lanes in each direction in favor of three lanes – one in each direction with a center turn lane, along with separated bike lanes. The change is set to last just 60 days once the temporary work is complete.
Echols: “My race won’t be on the ballot”
Tim Echols, the Jackson County Republican who represents Athens on the Georgia Public Service Commission, says his seat and that of fellow PSC member Fitz Johnson will not be on the November election ballot as had been scheduled: the US Supreme Court has ruled that Georgia’s method of electing Public Service Commissioners at-large serves to dilute the strength of minority voters in the state.
accesswdun.com
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
flagpole.com
Immediate Housing and Roommate Regrets
I am living off campus for the first time, and I’m having kind of a hard time. I have two roommates: one who is a casual friend from school, and the other is one of their friends. The place that we’re renting is not in very good condition. The floors are uneven, and it smells old (if that makes sense). At first I thought it was going to be a cool old house, but now it’s just a gross old house. On top of that, my roommates are jerks—I don’t know how else to put it. They drink too much and are loud, they leave messes around the house, and one doesn’t pick up after their super sweet cat. I hate the thought of forfeiting my deposit, but I’m not sure how much more I can take. Any advice?
Prince Avenue is set for road diet
Drivers will notice big changes on Prince Avenue this month: Athens-Clarke County is converting, as part of a 60-day pilot program, the four lanes of Prince between Pulaski and Milledge will become two lanes, with a center turn lane. An Athens-Clarke County Commission vote to make the change permanent could come later this year, possibly in November.
Comments / 0