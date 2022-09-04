ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

Iowa Governor agrees to one debate with Democratic challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will debate her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. The Governor’s campaign announced she accepted an invitation to one debate, which Iowa PBS will host. The exact date and location is still unknown. Reynolds says she looks forward to discussing...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Secretary Pate urges Iowans to check their voter registration ahead of November general election

(Des Moines) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages Iowans to ensure they are registered to vote at their current residence. September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching, this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their current information. Tuesday, September 20, is National Voter Registration Day.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

HENDRICKSON: Senator Jack Whitver – Iowa’s Quiet Conservative

In recent years, Iowa has led the nation in conservative policy reforms. Governor Kim Reynolds rightly deserves a great deal of credit for her leadership in implementing pro-growth tax reforms, championing a student-first approach to education, fighting against the woke cultural Marxist agenda and leading Iowa responsibility through the pandemic. Nevertheless, Governor Reynolds has been able to achieve many of these great accomplishments because of a conservative legislature. Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver is a “quiet conservative” who is not only an ally of the Governor but is a crucial leader who is advancing a conservative policy agenda.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Crowd gathers near Lisbon for Mathis, Bohannan ‘county line’ event

LISBON — The Democratic candidates in Iowa’s first and second congressional districts say the line to maintaining the Democratic majority in the U.S. House runs through Iowa. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, the Democrat running in Iowa’s second congressional district, and fellow Democrat Christina Bohannan, the first district candidate,...
LISBON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers

An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Democrat Candidate For Governor On The Road

(Pella, IA) — The Democratic candidate for governor, is spending a couple of days campaigning in a southeast Iowa county where there are more than twice as many Republicans as Democrats. Deidre DeJear urged a small crowd in a coffee shop in Pella not to get discouraged as they talk with their neighbors about voting for her. She says it’s not going to be easy but says it’s going to be worth it. DeJear will be making stops in Knoxville tomorrow (Wednesday), the county seat of Marion County.
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed against Iowa state auditor dismissed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit against state Auditor Rob Sand,which alleged that he violated open records laws, has been dismissed. The Kirkwood Institute filed the lawsuit claiming Sand refused to hand over documents about the office's communications with a reporter and liberal blogger after Sand accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly appearing in a COVID-19 public service announcement.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Edita (Romero) De Alvarenga of Des Moines

Funeral services for Edita De Alvarenga, 72, of Des Moines will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Lueva Vida Iglesia Church in Perry. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Murdock Funeral Home. Edita passed away Sunday, Aug....
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $47,000 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Robert Ray Thompson of Perry

Burial services for Robert Ray Thompson, 66, of Perry will be held Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Valley View Cemetery in rural Perry, Iowa. Bob was born Feb. 8, 1955, and passed away Feb. 3, 2022, at his home in Perry, Iowa. Bob will be laid to rest beside his...
PERRY, IA
I-Rock 93.5

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa

If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans

City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Allamakee County 4-H members earn awards at Iowa State Fair

A trio of Allamakee County 4-H members earned recognition as communicators at the Iowa State Fair held August 11-21 in Des Moines. Earning advancement from their respective county fairs, 4-H members can compete in three categories of oral communication: educational presentations, working exhibits and extemporaneous speaking, as well as in one category of visual communication.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of some 30 local labor unions attended the Labor Day Parade in Des Moines. The president for the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, Paula Martinez says unions are focused on getting workers a livable wage and health insurance. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor says he’d like to see the restrictions put on labor union bargaining in 2017 changed so public employees have the same bargaining rights as private sector employees.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

The remedy for conflicts of interest is transparency

We often hear the phrase “conflict of interest” pertaining to government officials violating their oath to serve the public interest. According to the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, the most common conflicts involve officeholders voting on land use matters that impact their own holdings. “Other examples include voting to grant a benefit to a company in which the officeholder owns stock or even to a non-profit organization on whose board the officeholder may sit.”
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group

A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
IOWA STATE

