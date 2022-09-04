ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker winds up the Toronto Blue Jays, triggering the benches to clear with players storming onto the field as things get heated in AL East game

Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore's game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal towards the Blue Jays' dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a 'chirping' signal with...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tyler Wells (oblique) active, starting Wednesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells (oblique) will start on Wednesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles activated Wells from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's contest. He only threw 31 pitches in his last appearance in the minors, so Wells may only work as an opener on Wednesday night. Dean Kremer was scratched after previously being penciled in for the start.
