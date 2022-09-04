Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells (oblique) will start on Wednesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles activated Wells from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's contest. He only threw 31 pitches in his last appearance in the minors, so Wells may only work as an opener on Wednesday night. Dean Kremer was scratched after previously being penciled in for the start.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO