FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nsudemons.com
Trio of former NSU student-athletes earn Long Purple Line induction
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State's annual Long Purple Line induction ceremony has a very athletic flair this year. Half of the six inductees who will be admitted into the university's hall of distinguished alumni on Oct. 21 have ties to NSU Athletics. The induction ceremony will take place that day at 12 p.m. at the Natchitoches Events Center.
nsudemons.com
DeShazer, Wells earn weekly conference honors
NATCHITOCHES—Following an impressive 5-1 road victory at Grambling, the Northwestern State soccer team reaped the rewards, as Delaney Wells and Chloe DeShazer earned the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday. The award is the second defender of the...
nsudemons.com
Fallin finds comfort in first start
NATCHITOCHES – Miles Fallin's long wait came to an end this past Saturday,. For the first time in his six-year college career, the Northwestern State senior strode onto a college football field as a starting quarterback, leading the Demons on the field to face No. 2 Montana in front of a rabid Washington-Grizzly Stadium crowd.
nsudemons.com
Demons announce 14-player signing class
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State baseball signing class of 2022 is a bit smaller than in previous years but one that provide immediate impact to the program. The Demons announced Wednesday the addition of 14 players, who will join the NSU roster for the 2023 season. Northwestern State's newcomer...
