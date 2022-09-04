NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State's annual Long Purple Line induction ceremony has a very athletic flair this year. Half of the six inductees who will be admitted into the university's hall of distinguished alumni on Oct. 21 have ties to NSU Athletics. The induction ceremony will take place that day at 12 p.m. at the Natchitoches Events Center.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO