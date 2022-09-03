Read full article on original website
Justin Hawkins Explains ‘Back in Black’ Moment at Taylor Hawkins Show
One of the many stand-out moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday (Sep. 3) was Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich’s guest spot. But it also featured one of the most questioned moments of the night when Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins appeared on stage. It seemed...
Watch Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson play Rush classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Rush pair joined onstage in London by Dave Grohl for three classics from the band Grohl most associates with the late Taylor Hawkins
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
Band Reunites for Taylor Hawkins Memorial for First Time in Over a Decade
While the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was already an emotional event for Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, and other artists involved, the day also brought back a classic Grohl side-project. For the first time in 12 years, Grohl, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones performed as Them Crooked Vultures.
Don't Worry Darling "spitgate" seemingly resolved as Chris Pine issues statement and Harry Styles' sources react
Don't Worry Darling has been plagued by controversy in recent weeks – but the latest rumor to hit the internet has been debunked just hours after it began. According to a representative for Chris Pine, Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star. If you're confused at just how...
Food fights and fistfights: The story of Alvin Lee, the fastest guitar In the west
Ten Years After completed 27 American tours in seven years. For guitarist and frontman Alvin Lee it was a wild, wild ride, and it took its toll
Bullets, bikers and burnout: the story of Jimi Hendrix's last gig
Jimi Hendrix's final show was at a festival marred by terrible weather, machine-gun fire and marauding Hell's Angels
George Harrison Tried Cashing in on the Money Lorne Michaels Promised for a Beatles Reunion on ‘SNL’
George Harrison tried getting the money Lorne Michaels promised for a Beatles reunion on 'SNL.' He thought he was entitled to the money after performing on the comedy show in 1976.
Anthrax Cover Part of Pantera’s ‘Domination’ in Honor of Dimebag Darrell’s Birthday
At their Aug. 20 show in Detroit, thrash legends Anthrax played a portion of Pantera's "Domination" in honor of what would've been late guitarist Dimebag Darrell's 56th birthday. The moment came deep into Anthrax's set as the group played the song's signature breakdown before launching into a much different cover...
Spitgate! 2nd Video Of Harry Styles Allegedly Spitting On Chris Pine Surfaces As His Rep Denies Drama Between 'Don't Worry Darling' Costars
A second video has emerged showing the interaction between Harry Styles and Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival where fans believe the pop star spit on his Don't Worry Darling costar, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the cast of the Olivia Wilde-directed film was out promoting their new film but the tension was visible. For weeks, Wilde and the star of her film, Florence Pugh, have been dealing with talk they are feuding. Insiders claimed Pugh was upset with the way Wilde ran her set and was too close with her boyfriend Styles while working. Wilde spoke...
Jimmy Page Paid for Led Zeppelin’s 1st Record
The rock band Led Zeppelin released their first album in 1969, and it turns out guitarist Jimmy Page paid to have the album recorded.
Kirk Hammett Explains Why New Metallica Albums Take So Long – ‘I’ve Grown to Accept That’
Metallica released four albums in the '80s despite not starting until 1983, but things don't move as quickly for the band these days. In fact, after 1997's Reload the band has been averaging about six years between each new album. So why have things slowed down? Guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Goldmine magazine.
John Lennon Said Mixing 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ Took 8 Hours
John Lennon discussed the difficulties of creating The Beatles' 'The White Album' and why he did not like to listen to the Fab Four's classic albums.
‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine
Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
Demi Lovato Plays a Super Metal-Looking Guitar on ‘Fallon’
Demi Lovato rocked a heavy metal-looking guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. The pop star who turns to rock on HOLY FVCK — the album's out Friday (Aug. 19) — acts as Tonight Show guest host through Thursday (Aug. 18). On Tuesday's (Aug. 16)...
Fire From the Gods Pay Homage to Strong Moms With ‘Thousand Lifetimes’ Song, Announce ‘Soul Revolution’ Album
Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers. “I came...
David Ellefson on ‘abusive’ Dave Mustaine: “he’s obviously not gotten over this thing about being fired from Metallica”
David Ellefson has claimed that ‘abusive’ frontman Dave Mustaine forced him to leave Megadeth because of his bitterness over being fired from Metallica. In a new interview with The 2020’d podcast, David Ellefson has claimed that his departure from Megadeth was only partly due to the sexually-explicit video which surfaced online; insisting Mustaine’s ‘abusive’ persona ago also played a role.
Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut
Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP
In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video
A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
