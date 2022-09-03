ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Band Reunites for Taylor Hawkins Memorial for First Time in Over a Decade

While the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was already an emotional event for Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, and other artists involved, the day also brought back a classic Grohl side-project. For the first time in 12 years, Grohl, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones performed as Them Crooked Vultures.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Grohl
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Justin Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rock Band#Hard Rock#Ac Dc#The Foo Fighters
RadarOnline

Spitgate! 2nd Video Of Harry Styles Allegedly Spitting On Chris Pine Surfaces As His Rep Denies Drama Between 'Don't Worry Darling' Costars

A second video has emerged showing the interaction between Harry Styles and Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival where fans believe the pop star spit on his Don't Worry Darling costar, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the cast of the Olivia Wilde-directed film was out promoting their new film but the tension was visible. For weeks, Wilde and the star of her film, Florence Pugh, have been dealing with talk they are feuding. Insiders claimed Pugh was upset with the way Wilde ran her set and was too close with her boyfriend Styles while working. Wilde spoke...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

David Ellefson on ‘abusive’ Dave Mustaine: “he’s obviously not gotten over this thing about being fired from Metallica”

David Ellefson has claimed that ‘abusive’ frontman Dave Mustaine forced him to leave Megadeth because of his bitterness over being fired from Metallica. In a new interview with The 2020’d podcast, David Ellefson has claimed that his departure from Megadeth was only partly due to the sexually-explicit video which surfaced online; insisting Mustaine’s ‘abusive’ persona ago also played a role.
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut

Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP

In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video

A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy