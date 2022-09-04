ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Donna Griffin
3d ago

Jackson hasn’t had clean water for years, it’s not just the last two weeks. That’s why it was important for the state and federal government to step in.

WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
MSNBC

Flooding leaves thousands without clean water in Jackson, Miss.

Thousands of people in Jackson, Mississippi, have been without clean and safe water for days after heavy rains and flooding caused pumps at local water treatment plants to fail, worsening an already dire clean water emergency. NBC News’ Bracey Harris reports from Jackson. Sept. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system

Alex Wagner reports on a rented pump at the water treatment plant serving Jackson, Mississippi that has not only restored water pressure to the city, but done so at a higher level than residents have seen in years, raising new concerns that the aged pipes, fragile from years of infrastructure neglect, could burst.Sept. 7, 2022.
WAPT

'It's a long-standing issue,' EPA administrator says about Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.
WAPT

New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
kbia.org

Views of the News: The Mississippi water crisis

Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
WAPT

Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need

JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
mississippicir.org

Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts

Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
Essence

The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy

State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don’t look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
WLBT

Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Bob Garner’s Pipe Organ

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson couple by the name of Bob and Tippy Garner have an unusual musical instrument in their home. Several people have pianos in their homes but Bob and Tippy Garner have taken it to the new level. Bob Garner keeps his unusual instrument in a room at the back of […]
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
