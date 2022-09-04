Read full article on original website
Donna Griffin
3d ago
Jackson hasn’t had clean water for years, it’s not just the last two weeks. That’s why it was important for the state and federal government to step in.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
WBUR
Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
WLBT
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
MSNBC
Flooding leaves thousands without clean water in Jackson, Miss.
Thousands of people in Jackson, Mississippi, have been without clean and safe water for days after heavy rains and flooding caused pumps at local water treatment plants to fail, worsening an already dire clean water emergency. NBC News’ Bracey Harris reports from Jackson. Sept. 6, 2022.
Alabama business owner works to ease Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis
A small Alabama business owner is doing his part to help those affected by the water crisis in Mississippi. Lorenzo Martin has spent the last few days collecting water cases to send to the neighboring state, according to a news report. “Sometimes you can sit back and watch things happen....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi mayor says he sent governor letter on water issues in 2020
He also mentioned a letter he sent to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in 2020 after extreme winter weather froze water services for many Jackson neighbors.
MSNBC
Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system
Alex Wagner reports on a rented pump at the water treatment plant serving Jackson, Mississippi that has not only restored water pressure to the city, but done so at a higher level than residents have seen in years, raising new concerns that the aged pipes, fragile from years of infrastructure neglect, could burst.Sept. 7, 2022.
WAPT
'It's a long-standing issue,' EPA administrator says about Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.
WLBT
Supervisors agree on helping Jackson with its water crisis. They’re at odds over how they’ll do it.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors want to use federal funding to help Jackson with its water needs. They’re just at odds over exactly how they’re going to do it. Some say the money, which would amount to anywhere between $13.5 million and $19.5 million in American...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vicksburg Post
USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1 to support the Jackson water crisis. The Vicksburg District engineers were on site after receiving the mission...
WAPT
New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
kbia.org
Views of the News: The Mississippi water crisis
Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
mississippicir.org
Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts
Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
Essence
The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy
State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don’t look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
WLBT
Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
Focused on Mississippi: Bob Garner’s Pipe Organ
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson couple by the name of Bob and Tippy Garner have an unusual musical instrument in their home. Several people have pianos in their homes but Bob and Tippy Garner have taken it to the new level. Bob Garner keeps his unusual instrument in a room at the back of […]
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
Comments / 3