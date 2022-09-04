Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KVAL
Police: 75-year-old woman struck by truck trailer; pronounced dead
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Wednesday morning, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a commercial truck versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 26 at E. Sylvan Drive. Preliminary investigation revealed a Peterbilt commercial truck, operated by Cody Hopper (34) of Terrebonne, was westbound on Hwy 26 and slowed...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Lents Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was shot and killed early Sunday morning, September 4, in the Lents Neighborhood. Just before 5:45 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 6000 Block of Southeast 90th on a report of a person shot inside. When...
75-year-old woman killed in Highway 26 crash
A fatal crash on Highway 26 in Sandy slowed traffic Wednesday morning.
clayconews.com
FATAL COMMERICAL TRUCK VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 7, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at approximately 7:10 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a commercial motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 26 at E. Sylvan Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed a Peterbilt...
Driver charged with DUI after multi-vehicle crash on I-5
A Vancouver man was charged with a DUI after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County on Monday, officials said.
987thebull.com
Arson Under Investigation In NE Portland Apartment Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Arson is under investigation in a fire that damaged a Northeast Portland apartment on Wednesday morning. It started in a plastic dumpster outside the building at 8th and Couch around 10:00am. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading inside the apartment. Investigators believe it...
987thebull.com
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
kptv.com
Salem police investigating deadly crash near McKay City Park
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast. Police said one person has died and another was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Hollywood Drive NE...
canbyfirst.com
Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
kptv.com
Fire damages NE Portland apartment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported. An investigator from Portland Fire & Rescue was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
Chronicle
One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo
A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
73-year-old man dies after striking utility pole, tree off Hwy 101
A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated...
Kidnapping suspect identified after woman jumps from car to escape
After refusing to identify himself to authorities for several days, the suspect in a kidnapping that recently occurred in Southwest Washington has been named.
PPB: Fatal shooting ruled homicide, victim identified
Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.
kptv.com
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County on Saturday evening. Just after 8 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. OSP said an investigation revealed a silver Dodge Caravan attempted to cross the highway southbound on Stone Road when it collided with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was going westbound on the highway.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Beaverton police officer pulls man from burning, rolled-over car
A Beaverton police officer pulled a man out of a burning car after a rollover crash last week. The rescue was captured on body camera video. Beaverton Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Officers and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the car on...
Man found shot in leg, rushed to hospital
A man was found shot in the leg in Northeast Portland over the weekend, authorities say.
