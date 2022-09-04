Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO