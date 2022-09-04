ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

I-95 FM

Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show

What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
WPFO

Milo bridge with no railing has Maine parents concerned

MILO (WGME) -- Residents in the town of Milo say kids are crossing a bridge to get to school that doesn't have any railings. The bridge on West Main Street spans the Sebec River and some parents say with no fencing, it's a safety hazard. "If any kid were to...
wabi.tv

United Way of Eastern Maine changes name

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine now has a new name. The announcement was made at the non-profit’s annual breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning. Heart of Maine United Way is the second largest United Way in all of Maine. It is celebrating its 85th anniversary.
wabi.tv

Culvert repair closing road near Bangor High School for two weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drivers along Grandview Avenue near Bangor High School will need to start thinking about alternate travel routes. Work began Wednesday replacing the Arctic Brook Culvert on the road near Prentiss Woods. One lane of traffic is open through Sunday, Sept. 11. The portion of Grandview from...
wabi.tv

Skowhegan Drive-In closes for the season, possibly for good

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan Drive-in is officially closed for the season, and there’s a chance it could be closing for good. According to a Facebook post on the Skowhegan Drive in page, the future of the movie theater is uncertain. They closed things out on Sunday with...
97.5 WOKQ

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
outdoors.org

Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative

In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Refunds Sold-Out Show in Maine Proving He Meant Every Word of ‘Doin’ This’

Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.
WMTW

Maine school board votes to keep controversial library book

BUXTON, Maine — The SAD 6 school board voted Tuesday to keep a controversial book about sexuality and gender identity on its library shelves. Following a meeting that lasted more than two hours, the vote was 11 to 1 in favor of keeping "It's Perfectly Normal" in the library. Many people from the community, school and school board offered a variety of opinions during the discussion.
WMTW

Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter

BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
