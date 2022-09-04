ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
meangreensports.com

North Texas Volleyball Sweeps Again

DENTON, Texas – North Texas volleyball picked up its fourth sweep of the season defeating Texas Southern 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-14) at the North Texas Volleyball Center on Tuesday. As a team, the Mean Green recorded a season-high .337 attack percentage while allowing a season-low 14 kills. Five players...
DENTON, TX
meangreensports.com

UNT Volleyball Host Texas Southern On Tuesday

DENTON, Texas – Mean Green volleyball return home to the North Texas Volleyball Center for a midweek clash against Texas Southern on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. This is the fourth meeting between the two programs with the most previous coming in 2011, in which North Texas swept the Tigers at the Lamar Invitational in Beaumont, Texas.
DENTON, TX
meangreensports.com

Drenowatz Named Offensive Player of the Week

DENTON — North Texas soccer senior forward Madi Drenowatz was named the Conference USA Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after scoring three total goals over the Mean Green's two matches last week. Drenowatz, who has either scored or assisted in every match this season, scored...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy