TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Texarkana campus with a special “Casino Night” party. The event you don’t want to miss will be held at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center on Saturday, October 8, from 7-10 p.m. Join us in your finest Vegas attire for a festive evening of casino games to include Blackjack, Poker, Craps, and Roulette. Enjoy dancing to the music of the Tin Man Band, a high-energy seven-piece band from Dallas, Texas, that plays everything from Aretha Franklin to AC/DC, and, of course, drinks, food, and fun. This unique celebration is hosted by friends of UA Texarkana, including Dr. Christine Holt, Shelby and Mayor Allen Brown, Prissy and Dr. Randy Hickerson, Dr. Robin and David Hickerson, and Morgan and Dr. Brent Bennett.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO