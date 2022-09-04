Read full article on original website
Related
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Civitan Wins “Outstanding Club of the Year Award”
The Hope Civitan Club was honored with the “Outstanding Club of the Year Award” at the Heartland District of Civitan International annual convention held in Bartlesville, OK, in August. The Heartland District is made up of the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. The award was based on club activities during the year beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022.
hopeprescott.com
Pedron nursing scholarship endowed
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The Gladys Pedron Nursing Endowed Scholarship was recently established at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana by Linda Boulton and her family in memory of her aunt, Gladys Pedron. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student pursuing a degree in Nursing at UAHT. Gladys was born...
hopeprescott.com
Casino night Saturday
TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Texarkana campus with a special “Casino Night” party. The event you don’t want to miss will be held at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center on Saturday, October 8, from 7-10 p.m. Join us in your finest Vegas attire for a festive evening of casino games to include Blackjack, Poker, Craps, and Roulette. Enjoy dancing to the music of the Tin Man Band, a high-energy seven-piece band from Dallas, Texas, that plays everything from Aretha Franklin to AC/DC, and, of course, drinks, food, and fun. This unique celebration is hosted by friends of UA Texarkana, including Dr. Christine Holt, Shelby and Mayor Allen Brown, Prissy and Dr. Randy Hickerson, Dr. Robin and David Hickerson, and Morgan and Dr. Brent Bennett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkadelphian.com
Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
hopeprescott.com
Flu clinic Sept. 27
PRESCOTT – There will be no mass flu clinic this year. However, in its place the Arkansas Department of Health will be holding statewide community flu clinics. All clinics will be on Sept. 27 this year. In Prescott, the community flu clinic will be held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Weather permitting, this will be a drive-through clinic, otherwise, vaccinations will be given inside the Potlatch Building.
agfc.com
Invasive plant forces emergency action by AGFC during Labor Day weekend
TEXARKANA — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia, a fast-spreading nuisance plant that is not native to the United States. Matt Horton, AGFC...
hopeprescott.com
Farm Bureau Bobcat Player of the Week
This week’s Hope High School Football “Farm Bureau Player of the Week” is #10 Tamorrin Lindsey. Tamorrin is a JR running back, who had 13 carries, 223 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bobcats game against Nashville. Presenting his award is Darrell Davis with Farm Bureau Insurance. Congratulations Tamorrin !
IN THIS ARTICLE
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
hopeprescott.com
Bobcats Fall To Nashville
The Hope Bobcats fell to Nashville Friday 74 to 42 in their season opener. The Bobcats host Ashdown Friday night at 7:30pm. If you can’t be there in person, tune in on 107.9FM and hopeprescott.com….
BET
Arkansas Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Inducts First Black Member
The first Black woman to obtain membership to an Arkansas branch of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, has been officially presented with her certificate of membership, making her a part of the Texarkana chapter. Sharon Fort, 67, traced her lineage through years of study at...
magnoliareporter.com
Dunn and Ford will be featured on SEC Network
Former Magnolia High School basketball player Derrian Ford and one of his MHS teachers, Larry Dunn, will be featured during the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The initiative is part of an effort by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoffs (CFP) Foundation to support teachers and to bring awareness to the importance of education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hopeprescott.com
NSD proposed budget
BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023 TO AND INCLUDING JUNE 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of Nevada School District of Nevada County, Arkansas, in compliance with the requirements of Amendments No. 40 and No. 74 to the Constitution of the State of Arkansas and of Ark. Code Ann. § 6‑13‑622, has prepared, approved and hereby makes public the proposed budget of expenditures, together with the tax rate, as follows:
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KSLA
Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
hopeprescott.com
Fair starts Monday with parade
PRESCOTT – It’s fair time in Nevada County. From Sept. 8-17, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will be hopping. Thursday and Friday will be set up times for the different arts, crafts and photography, along with the commercial booths being set up. On Saturday, Sept. 10, entries may be made for crops, fall garden and farm products, along with household articles, quilts, coverlets, clothing, photography, crafts, educational and commercial booths. These same items can be entered Sunday, Sept. 11 as well.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Sept. 7
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
tiedyetravels.com
Taking the Waters: A Morning at the Buckstaff Bathhouse in Hot Springs.
An experience guests a hundred years ago could enjoy is still available to you today, in the original building (and tubs!) where folks have been enjoying a soak in the pure thermal waters of Hot Springs National Park since 1912. The Buckstaff Bathhouse's offerings will leave you relaxed and ready for more adventure in the Spa City.
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
hopeprescott.com
2022 Bobcat Yearbooks Now Available
HOPE PUBLIC SCHOOLS – 2022 Yearbooks are here! Alumni, parents, students, and everyone else interested in grabbing a copy, come to the High School to pick up your yearbook for only $40 each!! #GoBobcats #ALLIN Cover photos by Kelly Muldrew.
Comments / 0