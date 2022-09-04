Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota Town Ball: Class B, C title champions crowned
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After another fantastic season, Minnesota Baseball is crowning new champions this weekend. On Sunday, it took 12 innings, but the Rochester Royals were able to pull out a victory against the Champlin Park LoGators by capitalizing on a pair of late-game mistakes by the LoGators in the Class B championship game.
Bloomington Jefferson football player paralyzed after tackle on Friday
Donations are flooding in to help a Bloomington 9th Grader who has been left paralyzed following a tackle during a football game Friday. Ethan Durkin Glynn was playing for the Jefferson Jaguars freshman team against Chaska Friday when he was involved in a tackle that left him "significantly injured." According...
Bloomington teen hospitalized following devastating football game injury
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- It's not just his size and strength that sets him apart; his coaches laud Ethan Glynn for his character."This is a captain guy," John Frein, a baseball coach and family friend, told WCCO. "I mean you see in many pictures he's got a C on his chest."The entire youth sports community in Bloomington is now rallying around Glynn after a devastating injury he sustained in a football game on Friday left him motionless on the field. According to a family spokesman, Glynn was hurt "in a normal football play" while on defense."It's not just close to home. It's...
fox9.com
Bloomington football player paralyzed after being hurt during game
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Bloomington high school football player suffered serious injuries, that left him reportedly paralyzed, after a game on Friday, according to web pages set up to support him. According to a GoFundMe, which has been shared by the Jefferson Jaguars Twitter account, Ethan Glynn was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Fatal wreck involving FedEx semi, SUV closes road near Northfield, Minn.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar
LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
Fatal crash shuts down stretch of westbound Highway 62 in Edina
EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash. Details are limited, so check back for more information.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin experimental plane crash; 2 killed
BAY CITY, Wis. - Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin
A 55-year-old Amery, Wisconsin man died from his injuries suffered when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Forsberg died on Labor Day, ten days after the crash on Hwy. 65, about a half mile south of Hwy. 8. Forsberg, was riding northbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mygateway.news
Spring Valley man arrested by State Patrol for OWI at El Paso Day Parade
EL PASO, WI – Robert Francis Brodersen, 83 years of age, from Spring Valley, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol...
ktoe.com
At Least One Dead In Crash Involving FedEx Semi
(Northfield, MN) — At least one person is dead after a multi-crash involving a double semi-trailer FedEx truck in Northfield. The crash happened yesterday afternoon on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street West in Greenvale Township when the semi collided with an SUV. No other details have been released. Related...
kymnradio.net
Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant
The Rice County Sheriff’s Department is sounding the alarm for a disturbing trend on the roads this year. As of the end of August,. the number of fatal and serious-injury motorcycle crashes in 2022 has already matched those in all of 2021. So far, Rice County has recorded three...
With big help from recent grad, Hudson schools set to replace district's 800 phones, for free
Produced by Tony PetersonHUDSON, Wis. -- They say one person's trash is another person's treasure, and the actions of an IT person from the Hudson School District, working alongside a recent graduate, is proof of that.Jennifer Lotze, the assistant director of teaching and learning for technology with the district, found "garbage" over three hours west in Wilmar, and turned it into gold, with the help of a former student."I knew I would need some new phones for our classrooms," Lotze said. "It's a really hard thing to find money for phones that are just something that we need, but not...
fox9.com
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
hot967.fm
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
Comments / 0