LSU Reveille
Reliving a Nightmare: Three reasons why LSU lost its third straight season opening game
Three years ago, LSU opened the season with 52-point blowout against Georgia Southern before following it up with a huge win over No. 9 Texas. The program hasn't won an opening game since. In 2020, the secondary was torched by Mississippi State, surrendering 623 passing yards to a quarterback that...
Son of HOFer LSU freshman TE Mason Taylor looks to make his own name
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The son of an NFL Hall of Famer LSU tight end Mason Taylor is looking to make his own name and wants nothing to do with dad. Taylor, is the son of former Miami Dolphin great Jason Taylor who has 140 career sacks and his family is full of athletes.
LSU fans react to first game of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may have been a slow start, but some loyal LSU fans are gearing up for a busy football season. “I mean I feel great, it’s the first game day of the season, how much better can you possibly feel,” said LSU fan, Noah Poff.
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
She's got a purple t-shirt & an LSU heart of gold.
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly Comments On The Quarterback Plan Moving Forward
During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Brian Kelly was asked if they considered switching to Garrett Nussmeier during the Florida State game after LSU's passing game struggled under Jayden Daniels. Kelly made it clear the plan was to stick with Daniels and he didn't have a conversation with offensive coordinator...
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
SLU selected as first Louisiana university for Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has been admitted as a member institution to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, a consortium of over 125 institutions around the world focused on transforming the advanced preparation of educational professionals to lead through scholarly practice for the improvement of individuals and communities. Southeastern is the first and only university in Louisiana to be selected for membership in the organization.
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
LSU Greeks told to avoid 'rogue' fraternity after banned chapter sets up off-campus frat house
BATON ROUGE - A fraternity that is temporarily banned from operating on LSU's campus over hazing allegations is planning to move into a spacious home located just minutes from the university, flagrantly disregarding warnings from the school. LSU suspended Phi Kappa Psi in 2020 after the school investigated multiple reported...
Meet the LSU students who take care of the school’s beloved mascot
It’s a typical summer morning for Mike the Tiger. He’s resting on one of the rocks near his pool, attempting to stay cool underneath the scorching sun. It’s only 9 a.m., but the early hour doesn’t stop fans from peering inside his habitat. They pull out their phones to take photos of the on-campus celebrity.
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders reflect on legacy of Moon Landrieu
It's a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu's passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch's loss of life.
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
Tiny but mighty: How a 100-pound Louisiana teen won a women's world powerlifting title
An 18-year-old Louisiana girl, who lived in Cut Off as a baby, has won a world champion title in powerlifting. Lola Blue Cheramie stands 4 feet 11 inches and weighed in at 100 pounds when she competed Aug. 29 in the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. She...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security
Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
