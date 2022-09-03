ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

WAFB

LSU fans react to first game of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may have been a slow start, but some loyal LSU fans are gearing up for a busy football season. “I mean I feel great, it’s the first game day of the season, how much better can you possibly feel,” said LSU fan, Noah Poff.
ClutchPoints

LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions

The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Comments On The Quarterback Plan Moving Forward

During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Brian Kelly was asked if they considered switching to Garrett Nussmeier during the Florida State game after LSU's passing game struggled under Jayden Daniels. Kelly made it clear the plan was to stick with Daniels and he didn't have a conversation with offensive coordinator...
an17.com

SLU selected as first Louisiana university for Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has been admitted as a member institution to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, a consortium of over 125 institutions around the world focused on transforming the advanced preparation of educational professionals to lead through scholarly practice for the improvement of individuals and communities. Southeastern is the first and only university in Louisiana to be selected for membership in the organization.
225batonrouge.com

Meet the LSU students who take care of the school’s beloved mascot

It’s a typical summer morning for Mike the Tiger. He’s resting on one of the rocks near his pool, attempting to stay cool underneath the scorching sun. It’s only 9 a.m., but the early hour doesn’t stop fans from peering inside his habitat. They pull out their phones to take photos of the on-campus celebrity.
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security

Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
