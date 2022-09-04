SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado. “It was nice to win the two games after a tough first one (in the series versus Arizona),” Melvin said. “We are seeing some balls leave the ballpark here. We have the ability to slug — that showed up tonight after being down 2-0. To be able to respond right away and come right back I think kind of shifted the momentum back into our dugout.” Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers off Darvish (13-7) to give him 24 for the season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO