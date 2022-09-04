Read full article on original website
denisonbigred.com
Women’s lacrosse Prospect Day set for Oct. 23
GRANVILLE, Ohio (September 6, 2022) – Denison University women's lacrosse will host a Fall Prospect Day and Skills Clinic on Sunday, October 23. This event is a special opportunity for any interested high school first-years (2026's), sophomores (2025's) and juniors (2024's) to interact with current Denison players and to experience the University and the program. The cost of the optional clinic portion is $75.
Former Cincinnati men’s basketball coach joins Dayton men’s coaching staff
DAYTON — University of Dayton men’s basketball head coach Anthony Grant has announced the addition of former Division I head coach John Brannen to the UD coaching staff, according to a news release. Brennan, who has 21 years of college coaching experience, will fill the new role of...
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
Six local teams featured in first Ohio high school football AP poll of the year
Locally, six teams reached the top ten with two others receiving 12 of more points
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
The Top247's No. 1 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola loves his return to Ohio State for win over Notre Dame
The Top247’s No. 1 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola returned to Ohio State on for the Buckeyes 21-10 season opening win over Notre Dame, and the Chandler (Ariz.) High standout is even more excited about his own future in Columbus down the road. “The environment was crazy,” Raiola told 247Sports....
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What was the biggest pleasant surprise from Ohio State in Week 1?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
wyso.org
Dayton approves $7 million in bonds for Dragons’ baseball stadium
The Dayton Dragons played a double header on Sunday and won both games, but one of their biggest victories came in Dayton’s City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. The commission approved an ordinance to sell $7 million in bonds, with the funds being used to finance renovations to the Dragons’ downtown baseball stadium.
Galion Inquirer
Whistle Stop remains a community favorite
GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle
Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
columbusmonthly.com
My Neighborhood: Easton Co-Developer Yaromir Steiner on What He Loves About Buckeye Lake
The construction of a reservoir for the Ohio and Erie Canal in the 1820s turned a small pond into Buckeye Lake, a resort community with a rich history that once included an amusement park and a large ballroom where Glen Miller, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie performed. “My favorite thing about Buckeye Lake is the diversity of the communities [along the shores] and how they each have a different personality and character,” says Easton co-developer Yaromir Steiner, the CEO and founder of Steiner + Associates. He splits his time between homes in New Albany and Buckeye Lake and is vice chair of the Buckeye Lake Region Corp., a tri-county planning organization. Come aboard as we dock at some of Steiner’s favorite spots.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists
During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two
Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
dayton.com
Kettering frozen yogurt shop closes; was chain’s last in Dayton area
The Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop has closed after about 10 years in business at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. A message posted on the door is attributed to “Orange Leaf Kettering owners.”. “Dear Kettering Community, it has been our pleasure to serve you the last...
wyso.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
unioncountydailydigital.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed In Union County
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer,...
