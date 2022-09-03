Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Name of second victim in LaSalle house explosion identified
The Winnebago County Coroner's office has released the name of the second person who died when a home exploded in LaSalle on Saturday. She was identified as 47-year-old Michele Waters, who lived in the home in the 3100 block of East Third Road in LaSalle. The LaSalle County Coroner's Office...
classichits106.com
Both victims identified from Saturday house explosion
LASALLE – Both victims have been identified from the house explosion that occurred Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that 57-year-old Michele Waters died after being airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Authorities previously released that 59-year-old Robert E. Waters was also killed in the blast that destroyed the two story home in the 3100 block of East 3rd Road north of LaSalle. The incident is still being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
2 killed in Illinois house explosion
LASALLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Saturday after a house exploded in LaSalle. Both have now been identified. According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner, Robert Waters, 59, and Michele Waters, 57, were killed when a house in the 3100 block of E. 3rd Road exploded. Robert Waters […]
wcsjnews.com
Two Dead After House Explosion
The ATF, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office and LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a house explosion that occurred at 3162 East 3rd Road in rural LaSalle in the morning hours of Saturday, September 3rd. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa PD Investigates Shots Fired Sunday Night
Calls about shots fired brought Ottawa police out late Sunday night. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street, where they discovered that an unknown person or unknown people had fired multiple gunshots at a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the area. The suspect, or suspects, had fled the scene before police arrived at around 11:30. Evidence was collected at the scene.
Police pursuit ends on Tri-State Tollway at 75th Street, causing huge backup
HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) -- A police pursuit ended with a backup on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a vehicle occupied by a female driver and two male occupants were being sought for battering a police officer after police said they rammed a squad car in west suburban Oak Brook around 3 p.m.Oak Brook police pursued the car on the eastbound Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) from Highland Avenue, then on the southbound to the Tri-State Tollway, and then about 150 feet on northbound I-55 before ending up back on the southbound Tri-State.At 75th Street near...
wjol.com
Homicide Investigation Following Shooting Death Of 16-Year-old In Joliet On Monday Night
Joliet police investigating the shooting death of a 16 year old male as a homicide. It was on Labor Day Monday at 11:18 p.m. that Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of McDonough Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located two male juveniles, ages 16 and 13, that had been struck by gunfire as they walked in the area. It was initially determined that the 16-year-old juvenile had sustained a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound and the 13-year-old had been grazed by the gunfire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
fox32chicago.com
Heavy police presence reported on I-294 due to crash
COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. - Several lanes on Interstate 294 southbound near 75th Street were closed due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash. FOX 32 has reached out to Illinois State Police for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nrgmediadixon.com
One Driver Sustains Serious Injuries Following Two Vehicle Crash
On Friday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of N. IL RTE 26 and N. Freeport Rd. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Jennifer N. Bookman of Freeport was stopped at the stop sign on N. Freeport Rd. The vehicle then proceeded into the intersection with N. IL RTE 26 and was struck by a southbound GMC operated by 52-year-old Shawnda R. Ludwig of Forreston.
hoiabc.com
1 of 2 victims identified in LaSalle County home explosion
LASALLE COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The LaSalle County Coroner has identified one of the victims of a home explosion that killed two people Saturday morning. A forensic autopsy found 59-year-old Robert E. Waters, who lived in the home on East Third Road, died from multiple injuries sustained in the explosion.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural La Salle house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time and the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet
CHICAGO - The body of a person was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in Joliet. An Ozinga Concrete employee spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. along the west bank of the river near the 500 block of Railroad Street, according to Joliet police. Members of the Joliet...
Rockford man slashed in S. Main parking lot attack
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in a S. Main Street parking lot on Monday. Police said the 33-year-old victim was on the phone in the parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main around 3:10 a.m. when a suspect came up from behind and […]
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man identified as victim in fatal crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Mendota man was killed in a crash at University Road and Route 30 near Shabbona Thursday evening. He was identified as William J. Morano. Police say that Morano was heading south on University Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at...
qrockonline.com
Closures on I-80 in Joliet over multiple weekends
Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
WSPY NEWS
Four people shot at rural Yorkville party
Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
Comments / 0