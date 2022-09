Rowing Blazers is back in the retail game in New York City. The popular preppy-skewed brand will open a flagship on Rivington Street on the Lower East Side on Friday. The 1,250-square-foot store location marks a lot of history for the brand, which opened its first pop-up on the street in 2017, shortly after it launched, according to cofounder and creative director Jack Carlson.More from WWDFashion Ave 50th AnniversaryFall 2022 Trend: Stitch FitSummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene “We had only been around a few months and were online only,” he said. “But the day we opened, there was a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO