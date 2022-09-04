ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal City, WA

kpq.com

Annual Ceremony at 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial this Weekend

The annual remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere will take place on Sunday. Doug Jones, president of the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Foundation, says this year’s event will place a special emphasis on first responders. “We really want to focus this year on...
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Fair Celebrating 70 Years

The Chelan County Fair opens today at 9am in Cashmere for its 70th presentation in North Central Washington. This year's theme is "Celebrating 70 Years of County Fun For Everyone." Fair Manager Karen Welch says the livestock auction is an especially important event for kids who are 4-H and FFA...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Umani, Moses Lake's first Hispanic Heritage Festival, set for Sept. 24

MOSES LAKE - September 24, 2022 will mark a significant milestone for the city of Moses Lake as a progressive municipality. It's because the city of nearly 30,000 is having it's first community-wide celebration dedicated to honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. Known as "UMANI," the festival will celebrate the Hispanic community...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response

YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7.   According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Boeing donates $25,000 to Big Bend aviation programs

Boeing recently donated $25,000 to Big Bend Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program and their Commercial Pilot programs. This will go towards equipment and industry-required testing for students. Boeing has been conducting flight training and testing in Moses Lake for many years. This will go on top of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

One Dead in Rollover Crash Near Quincy

One person is dead from a rollover crash Monday afternoon on a county roadway southwest of Quincy known as Road 6 Northwest. A 2019 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound at about 3:30pm skidded off the road and struck a utility pole, before then striking a car parked on private property near a home.
QUINCY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Camper Being Towed Along 182 in Richland Catches Fire

(Richland, WA) -- A brand-new camper being pulled by a trailer catches fire Wednesday afternoon along Eastbound I-182 near the Vantage exit in Richland. State Patrol says this happened as a pickup truck was towing the trailer. For unknown reasons, the camper caught fire, and the driver of the pickup towing it was able to detach it and leave in the freeway median. Once there, the fire continued to burn, igniting some nearby grass and causing a small wildfire and a large traffic alert.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar spotted in Yakima park

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested

YAKIMA -- A major fire has destroyed a well known restaurant in Union Gap. Yakima Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire at El Porton in Union Gap on Sunday that caused an estimated $1.8 million in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire. YFD was called to...
UNION GAP, WA

