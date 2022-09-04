ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

AZFamily

Funerals for the living: Why pre-funerals are becoming more common

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The program featured a photo of Ryan, with the words, “in loving memory” printed on the front. Photos of Ryan decorated the chapel, and friends sang along to his favorite music. At first, it looked like a traditional celebration of life. But Ryan was there. Alive. At his own funeral.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

At 104, Mesa woman thanks God for long life

Vivian Bickford has known the secret to a long life since she was in third grade. As she turned 104 last Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bickford said she gives all the credit to believing in God and Jesus Christ. “I thank God for giving me all of His time,” Bickford said....
MESA, AZ
Talking With Tami

Chic Chef Café In Phoenix, Arizona

Another wonderful place I got to experience while on my press trip with Nissan in Phoenix, Arizona was a fabulous restaurant called, Chic Chef Café! This was a very trendy spot owned by Chef Nik Fields. It was an immersive experience for me and the decor was so inviting!
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Buy One, Get One Camping Promotion Returns to Maricopa County Parks

Who’s ready to enjoy a free night’s stay in one of Maricopa County’s regional parks? Starting October 1, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Buy One, Get One camping promotion! The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Offering $2,500 Hiring Incentive for Mechanic Positions

The City of Phoenix is offering a $2,500 hiring incentive for two critical positions in the Public Works Department – Heavy Equipment Mechanics and Equipment Service Worker II. Both positions engage in meaningful work to ensure residents have access to the services they need every day. These mechanic positions maintain and repair more than 7,000 pieces of City equipment. Make a living and make a difference!
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Scottsdale Bachelorette Party at Cake Nightclub

Looking to celebrate the bride-to-be in your life in total luxury? Cake Nightclub is the newest, hottest club in Old Town and is poised to be the top spot for a Scottsdale-based bachelorette party. As the ultimate place to celebrate a Scottsdale bachelorette party, Cake Nightclub goes beyond just fab...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire causes extensive damage to popular north Scottsdale restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Some residents in north Scottsdale may need to make new breakfast plans after a fire broke out at a popular brunch spot. The Scottsdale Fire Department says a police officer was in the area of the Eggstacy restaurant near Thompson Peak Parkway and Pima Road early Tuesday morning at around 1:40 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the building.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker dies, several others rescued from Spur Cross trail near Cave Creek, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker is dead and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area on Monday, Sept. 5, says the Scottsdale Fire Department. Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to reports of hikers experiencing heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. That's where they found several other people, one of them died and others were rescued.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree

Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Mesa offering senior utility program

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a senior rate program. The city’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a residential utility assistance program that offers a 30% discount on the water service rate- one of the key water rates on a consumer’s bill. This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month. The program doesn’t change any other water rate component.
MESA, AZ
trazeetravel.com

What’s New in Scottsdale This Fall

Head to Scottsdale, Arizona, this fall for a host of new and exciting offerings. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess opens Privado Villas this fall. The residential-style villas are set apart from the main property and feature exclusive amenities. Boulders Scottsdale Resort & Spa completes a bunker renovation and golf course refinement project this fall. The multipart project focuses on updating and resurfacing the greens. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West begins its wellness programs this month. Visitors may take part in guided activities including yoga, tai chi and meditation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

