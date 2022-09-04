Celebrating more than 30 years as a band, Toad the Wet Sprocket continues to make music and tour with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all more than three decades ago. Now, the band best known for their Billboard-charting hits, “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” "Something’s Always Wrong,” and “Fall Down” among others is set to return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8pm after three past sold out performances.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO