Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Portion of Limekiln Road Closed
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Running Company Tent Sale on Thursday and Friday!
The Annual Ridgefield Running Company is holding a big Tent Sale!. Follow Ridgefield Running Company on social media for updates. Ridgefield Running Company is located at 423 Main Street.
hamlethub.com
First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Holds Men's Winter Coat Drive
We will be holding a winter coat drive for our mission partner, H.O.M.E. They need new or gently used men’s winter jackets, hats, and gloves (no dress coats please). The donation drive is now through September 29. Jackets can be hung in the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Welcome Center coat rack located at 103 Main Street or put in one of the collection baskets.
hamlethub.com
PYO at Blue Jay Orchards and Market Favorites (Yes, Apple Cider Donuts!)
Bethel's Blue Jay Orchards in OPEN for PYO apples!. Pick Your Own Apples Tuesdays through Sunday. Please see below for picking schedule:. September 10th & 11th: McIntosh, Cortland, Gala, September Fuji, & Empire. September 17th & 18th: Cortland, Macoun, Fuji, Gala, & Empire. September 24th & 25th: Cortland, Red Delicious,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
New Milford's Bagel Barn Closes But Bagels Remain at 312 Danbury Road!
New Milford's Bagel Barn, located 312 Danbury Road, has closed but bagels will live on inside the iconic Red Barn!. The popular small business owned and operated by Mitch and Diane Klaif announced on its Facebook page that the store will reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days.
hamlethub.com
Yonkers Police Nab Jewelry Thieves Near Central Park Avenue
Preliminary investigation informs that an alleged group of smash and grab thieves targeted a jewelry store on Central Avenue in Yonkers earlier today. That group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction north of Yonkers. A Westchester County Police unit observed two suspect vehicles in the area...
hamlethub.com
Scarecrow Fest Returns to Wilton!
The Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Wilton, The Wilton Historical Society, Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation proudly announce the return of our annual Scarecrow Fest!. Every year we decorate Wilton Center with one-of-a-kind scarecrows designed by our local organizations, businesses and families! The scarecrows...
hamlethub.com
New Wilton Location for Blue Star Bazaar, Grand Opening on Saturday with Refreshments, Raffle
Blue Star Bazaar, a boutique offering clothing, and gifts, has moved to a new location in Wilton and invites you to celebrate on Saturday!. The shop will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 10 from 10 am to 5:30 pm. The new store is at 239 Danbury Road. The grand opening will feature complimentary refreshments, $10 gift cards for every $100 spent, and a raffle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
UPDATE: Ridgefield Missing Person Found SAFE
Ridgefield Police located the missing person in the vicinity of Main Street. He is safe. Thank you for your help, Ridgefield!. The Ridgefield Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Michael is a 93-year-old white male with Dementia who was last seen at approximately 9:40am...
hamlethub.com
Volunteers Needed for the Annual Brewster Fall Festival
Each year, the Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition hosts the Annual Brewster Fall Festival to celebrate the community, raise awareness of the 1896 historic Old Town Hall theater, and show the diversity of Brewster's multi-cultural community. This year's takes place on Sunday, September 25th, from 11 am to 4 pm on Main Street. The festival includes live entertainment on two outdoor stages and 75 vendors: food, games, community services, and businesses.
hamlethub.com
Bridgewater Chocolate Opening Flagship Location in Westport September 15
The new location will feature a unique sampling experience, a “By the Piece Bar” and numerous gifting options for every occasion. BROOKFIELD, Ct., September 8, 2022 - Bridgewater Chocolate, the beloved Connecticut chocolate brand known for its lineup of familiar American classics made with European techniques, is opening a flagship retail location in Westport on September 15 at 165 Main Street. The opening of the new location follows a successful pop-up experience for Bridgewater Chocolate in the area during the 2021 holiday season.
hamlethub.com
Connecticut's Largest 9/11 Tribute Rides Through Fairfield County on Sunday
Please be patient and plan ahead for delays this Sunday, September 11th from 10 am - noon (ish) as the 21st Annual Connecticut United Ride, Connecticut's largest annual 9/11 tribute, travels through many towns in Fairfield County including Norwalk, Westport, Wilton, Georgetown, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Bridgeport and Fairfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz host Connecticut's 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Tomorrow at Sherwood Island in Westport
Tomorrow evening, Thursday, September 8, Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will host the State of Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport at 5:30 pm. Every year, the state purposefully holds its ceremony on a day prior to the actual anniversary...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Police wait tables for tips at Edison Kitchen on September 12
Bethel Police invites you to have dinner at Edison Kitchen on Monday, September 12 from 4 to 8pm. Bethel Police officers will be your waitresses/servers and any tips they receive will support Special Olympics Connecticut!. Edison Kitchen is located at 186 Greenwood Ave. Follow Bethel Police on Facebook for details.
hamlethub.com
Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, September 8, 2022:
Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, September 8, 2022:. The meeting is in-person with a remote access option. Meeting is being held at the Somers Town House. How to Access Upcoming Town Meetings Remotely:. View on TV:. Residents can view...
hamlethub.com
90s Rockers - Toad the Wet Sprocket return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on October 1
Celebrating more than 30 years as a band, Toad the Wet Sprocket continues to make music and tour with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all more than three decades ago. Now, the band best known for their Billboard-charting hits, “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” "Something’s Always Wrong,” and “Fall Down” among others is set to return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8pm after three past sold out performances.
hamlethub.com
Ric Bruciati, RHS class of 1975, has died
Eric Alexander Bruciati, known to his friends as 'Ric', passed away at his home on Monday, September 5, 2022, just a few days shy of his 66th birthday. He was born on September 12, 1956 and was the son of the late Ero 'Pie' and Theresa 'Terry' (Strouse) Bruciati. He...
hamlethub.com
November 8 State Election: Absentee ballots will be available from Redding Town Clerk starting Tuesday, October 11
An election for state offices as well as for local offices of Probate Judge and Registrar of Voters, will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, Redding, CT from 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Absentee ballots will be available from the Town Clerk starting Tuesday, October 11, 2022. See below for details.
hamlethub.com
Whip Salon Introduces Waxing Services and Facials
Whip Salon Ridgefield is proud to introduce a new aesthetics tech to the team offering waxing and facial treatments. Tonjia Minotti is a graduate of the New York School of Aesthetics in White Plains and is a 20 year veteran of the fashion and beauty industry. She got into this profession because she says she loves seeing clients feel beautiful and confident after treatments with her.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Residents Can Shred Documents September 17 at Rotary Club of Danbury Shred Day Event
The Rotary Club of Danbury is holding its next Community Shred Day on September 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Chuck’s Steakhouse parking lot located at 20 Segar St. in Danbury. Residents and businesses from any town are invited to bring as many boxes as they like...
Comments / 0