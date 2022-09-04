Read full article on original website
Related
gojsutigers.com
Galimah Named SWAC Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State University senior distance runner Jallah Galimah was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men's Cross Country Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Galimah recorded a time of 16:13.55 at The Opener Friday hosted by Mississippi College. Two more Tigers landed in the Top...
gojsutigers.com
Sanders Earns Several Weekly Awards After Stellar Performance
Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders took home several awards for his stellar performance in the Tigers' big season-opening win over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the Stats Perform FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of...
Comments / 0