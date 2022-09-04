Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] issuance concerns addressed ahead of the Merge
Ethereum [ETH] has been attracting interest from the majority of the crypto community lately. This is mostly due to the upcoming release of the Merge. However, the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has also led to intense questions surrounding ETH issuance. A recent analysis from Glassnode addressed this conundrum surrounding Ether...
ambcrypto.com
How Ether mining pool operators are doing ahead of Merge
Ethereum miners continue to travel on a difficult road leading towards the much-anticipated ETH Merge. Here’s a brief check of how renowned miners are dealing with this ticking (time) bomb. To-d0 list check. ETH miners would soon be replaced with PoS validators, which could cut the ETH network consumption...
ambcrypto.com
NFT market has a savior, and no it’s not ‘Apes’ or ‘Birds’ this time
The last few weeks have not only been a tough time for the crypto market, but also for the NFT market as a whole. With sales and floor prices plummeting to new lows, some of the best-performing NFT groups were at their lowest. A sad sob story here?. In a...
ambcrypto.com
Top 8 crypto-exchanges that don’t require KYC in 2022
Disclaimer: The information shared is for educational purposes only. While AMBCrypto might be compensated for any links shared herein, that does not affect our writers’ evaluations in any way. A few years ago, the cryptosphere seemed eager to eliminate the burdensome KYC verification process to give rise to a...
ambcrypto.com
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for recent weakness
Analytic firm Glassnode, in a new report, found that the Bitcoin [BTC] market remains highly volatile. Heavily impacted by the downturn of the broader financial markets, the king coin looks uncertain in the short term. In contrast, the market remains consistent and follows well-developed trends in the longer term. In...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Bellatrix upgrade’s success is in question; here’s why
Ethereum just completed its Bellatrix upgrade, the last critical milestone ahead of its ETH 2.0 Merge. Developers have already claimed successful operations but it wasn’t entirely a smooth sail. The prevailing narrative after the Bellatrix upgrade is that it was a success and that Ethereum is now ready for...
ambcrypto.com
How Polygon-based transactions are beginning to compete with Ethereum
Polygon [MATIC] maximalists have been having a good time after a range of new developments took place recently on the network. Crypto reporter Lark Davis confirmed that MATIC surpassed two billion lifetime transactions. This is a major announcement for Polygon which has been one of the top-performing scaling solutions for...
ambcrypto.com
Will Polkadot [DOT] be subjected to sharp sell-off coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] fell by nearly 7% in recent hours of trading and had a bearish short-term outlook yet again. Many altcoins also followed and posted double-digit percentage losses over the previous day of trading alone.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
ambcrypto.com
Key BTC mining pools’ crisis and everything you need to know
Bitcoin [BTC] miners, despite some bullish instances of mining operations, continue to face heavy losses. But things might just have gone from bad to worse. Here, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate might just have triggered this move. Can’t pool-in anymore. Poolin, one of the...
ambcrypto.com
27.4% of Ethereum node operators risk being stuck thanks to Bellatrix
The Ethereum [ETH] foundation released an announcement dated 24 August. They confirmed that the eventual transition of the Ethereum Network into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism would be a two-phased event that will take place between 6 September and 20 September. The first phase, called the Bellatrix upgrade, is scheduled...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Name Service’s spectacular performance sends BAYC packing
After over 9,400 sales on OpenSea in the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service [ENS] domains grabbed the top NFT spot. According to the data shown on the NFT marketplace, ENS domains have had a 202% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours. In the past week, it’s...
