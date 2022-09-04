ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

emueagles.com

Soccer Closes Out Non-Conference Slate in Kentucky

Date Thursday, Sept. 8 - 6 p.m. Date Sunday, Sept. 11 - 1 p.m. MOREHEAD, Ky. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team is set to complete its non-conference schedule this weekend as the Eagles (1-2-2, 0-0-0 MAC) travel to the Bluegrass State with matches against Morehead State University (2-3-1, 0-0-0 OVC) and the University of Kentucky (5-1-0, 0-0-0 SEC). The trip opens with two Eagles squaring off Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. ET in Morehead, Ky., before Eastern closes the trip Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. ET in Lexington, Ky.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

DiMarcantonio Takes Home A-Ga-Ming Invitational Title

KEWADIN,(EMUEagles.com) – — Eastern Michigan University sophomore Alyssa DiMarcantonio (Maple, Ontario-Tommy Douglas Secondary School) needed three playoff holes to finally secure medalist honors at the A-Ga-Ming Invitational Monday, Sept. 5. The Maple, Ontario product finished the round with a 76 and a two-day tally of 220 (7173-76), tied with Oakland University's Bridget Boczar. In the end, DiMarcantonio edged Boczar to capture her first collegiate victory on the 57th hole of the weekend at the par 72, 5,832-yard A-Ga-Ming Sundance course.
YPSILANTI, MI

