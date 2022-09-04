Read full article on original website
Related
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
dailyphew.com
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else
When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
PETS・
momcollective.com
Parenting Words of “Wisdumb”
Growing up, I remember playing on the playground “singing,” a rite of passage. A literary composition, if you will. It goes a little something like this, “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage.”. I don’t own the rights to that musical...
momcollective.com
Not Every Story Has a Happy Ending
When you child has cancer, you will do anything—ANYTHING to find treatment that promises healing. Everywhere you turn, people know just how to cure your precious little one. “Have you tried eating naturally?” “Maybe you should give mega doses of vitamins” “What about the dog de-wormer that I read that helped the man with liver cancer?”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
momcollective.com
What I Wish I Knew About Living with Gestational Diabetes
At the beginning of my third trimester, I failed the glucose tolerance test. Every pregnant person takes it and the grade is either pass or fail. I failed the super glucose tolerance test, too. I spent a whole morning at a lab, where a phlebotomist would draw my blood four times. Once when I got there, and three times after that, each an hour after drinking that extremely sugary drink (which ironically I loved!).
momcollective.com
A Day at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
The charm of the farm animals, the intentional areas to explore, and the emphasis on conservation and preservation are just some of the reasons Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is a favorite destination for Kansas City families. It is also economical to visit, cheerful around every corner, and can fill a few hours before afternoon naptime, or a full day of fun.
momcollective.com
Managing the Meltdowns: My Toddler’s and My Own
It was pretty close to a perfect Saturday morning. The sun was out, but it wasn’t too hot. Perfect for running errands. I got us both ready for the day, both wearing matching jean jackets. And I had to admit, I thought we looked pretty dang cute. Instagram-worthy. As...
KIDS・
momcollective.com
To My Second Baby on the First Day of Kindergarten
This morning, Dad and I watched you board the school bus for the first time headed to your first day of kindergarten (then we headed to the school to make sure you arrived in your classroom). Seven years ago, we did the same thing for your big sister, and I shared the complicated emotions of sending her off to kindergarten.
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Letting My Teenager Travel Out of the Country Without Me
This past summer was full of many wonderful experiences for our family. My children have reached ages where they are expanding their horizons and spending extended time away from home. Between sleepaway camp and traveling to Ohio for a visit with cousins, the house was a lot quieter. Out of...
Comments / 0