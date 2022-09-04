Read full article on original website
Related
dailyphew.com
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else
When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
PETS・
momcollective.com
Parenting Words of “Wisdumb”
Growing up, I remember playing on the playground “singing,” a rite of passage. A literary composition, if you will. It goes a little something like this, “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage.”. I don’t own the rights to that musical...
momcollective.com
Not Every Story Has a Happy Ending
When you child has cancer, you will do anything—ANYTHING to find treatment that promises healing. Everywhere you turn, people know just how to cure your precious little one. “Have you tried eating naturally?” “Maybe you should give mega doses of vitamins” “What about the dog de-wormer that I read that helped the man with liver cancer?”
momcollective.com
Ideas for Fall Break In & Around Dallas With Your Kids
Recently, many school districts have started observing a fall break and it is a great chance to plan some extra time with your family. Here are some fun ideas for adding in some fall quality time with the kids. Weeklong Vacation Ideas for Fall Break. Are you able to take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
momcollective.com
A Day at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
The charm of the farm animals, the intentional areas to explore, and the emphasis on conservation and preservation are just some of the reasons Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is a favorite destination for Kansas City families. It is also economical to visit, cheerful around every corner, and can fill a few hours before afternoon naptime, or a full day of fun.
momcollective.com
To My Second Baby on the First Day of Kindergarten
This morning, Dad and I watched you board the school bus for the first time headed to your first day of kindergarten (then we headed to the school to make sure you arrived in your classroom). Seven years ago, we did the same thing for your big sister, and I shared the complicated emotions of sending her off to kindergarten.
momcollective.com
Letting My Teenager Travel Out of the Country Without Me
This past summer was full of many wonderful experiences for our family. My children have reached ages where they are expanding their horizons and spending extended time away from home. Between sleepaway camp and traveling to Ohio for a visit with cousins, the house was a lot quieter. Out of...
Comments / 0