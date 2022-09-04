ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Hounds Notebook: A team in need of a signature win

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are on a relatively shorter week schedule as they prepare for a big match-up vs front-running Louisville City FC on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. We plan to have full coverage of Saturday’s match from Highmark Stadium as the Hounds seek a signature win in a season that started with very high expectations, but has seen number of underachieving moments. The Hounds still have an opportunity to finish strong and secure a top four spot in the standings and a home playoff berth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Riverhounds SC midfielder, ironman Danny Griffin on Pittsburgh Sports Live

Danny Griffin is the only player who has appeared and started in every Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC match this season. That’s right, Griffin’s started 28 of the Riverhounds 28 league matches, playing 2,514 total minutes. In his third year with the club, the former Providence Friars standout has become...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy