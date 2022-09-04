The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are on a relatively shorter week schedule as they prepare for a big match-up vs front-running Louisville City FC on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. We plan to have full coverage of Saturday’s match from Highmark Stadium as the Hounds seek a signature win in a season that started with very high expectations, but has seen number of underachieving moments. The Hounds still have an opportunity to finish strong and secure a top four spot in the standings and a home playoff berth.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO