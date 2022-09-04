ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing

Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Major Road Work on I-82 Starts Wednesday in Yakima

The major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street starts on Wednesday. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks. The first 24-hour...
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Yakima, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
nbcrightnow.com

El Porton restaurant in Union Gap burns

UNION GAP, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September, 4th. According to a YFD press release responding crews saw very heavy smoke coming from the restaurant and requested more resources.
UNION GAP, WA
94.5 KATS

This Yakima Spot Had some Fancy-Shmancy Root Beer Floats

Root Beer Floats are one of those dessert drink options I've always enjoyed but never gave them enough credit when I was younger. They're great and all but would often opt for something else like a milkshake or something. As I got older I seem to appreciate them more and more and when offered I'd often order one just for nostalgia's sake. I saw this spot in town had Root Beer Floats as part of a 'back to school' special for kids but that didn't stop me from ordering one as well.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Lake Wenatchee fires continue slow burn as work on perimeter continues

The Forest Service said today that its strategy of allowing the fires above Lake Wenatchee to slowly burn has been safe and effective. The White River and Irving Peak fires have burned a combined 4,540 acres since being started by lightning Aug. 11. Because of the difficult terrain involved with...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Railway#Construction Maintenance#Steeplecab
News Talk KIT

Big Damage in El Porton Fire in Union Gap Sunday

Yakima Fire Department investigators say fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage to a popular local restaurant on Sunday. Investigators are back at the scene today searching for clues on what started the blaze at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 4:30 pm Sunday after a report of a fire in the roof.
UNION GAP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Naches Road to spend three weeks with one lane only

YAKIMA, Wash. - S Naches Road will be down to one lane at Powerhouse Road from September 6 through September 21 while crews work on the Nelson Dam project. Lane closures will occur every day between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flaggers and signs will be there to lead drivers.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar spotted in Yakima park

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato residents enjoy Harvest Festival parade

WAPATO — Kids scrambled for candy, spectators enjoyed beautiful weather and a variety of entries made their way through downtown Wapato on Monday morning for the Wapato Harvest Festival parade. The parade began with a color guard marching to a steady drum beat as veterans in the Yakama Nation...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
RICHLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county

WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested

YAKIMA -- A major fire has destroyed a well known restaurant in Union Gap. Yakima Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire at El Porton in Union Gap on Sunday that caused an estimated $1.8 million in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire. YFD was called to...
UNION GAP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

0905 nonstop 1pm CGyakcougar

A cougar was spotted in Randall Park in Yakima. People in the area are advised to stay indoors and to keep pets and children inside.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Unsheltered Homelessness is Still High in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA – Sheltered homelessness in Yakima is almost at the same level as it was before the pandemic, but unsheltered homelessness in Yakima County is still high. According to the Yakima County Annual Point and Time Count Report in 2022 554 households were experiencing homelessness, which increased by 2% from the following year. 1 in 3 households was experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy