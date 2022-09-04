Read full article on original website
startattle.com
The Good Fight (Season 6 Episode 1) Paramount+, “The Beginning of the End” trailer, release date
Diane feels trapped in a constant loop and is confronted once again with the most surreal times as she navigates her way in her new bullpen office, downstairs with the new associates. Startattle.com – The Good Fight | Paramount+. After being promoted to top partner at the firm, Liz...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Daemon as “King” and Rhaenyra in Trouble
House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
startattle.com
Wedding of A Lifetime (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Startattle.com – Wedding of A Lifetime 2022. Wedding of A Lifetime is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Anne Wheeler (Loyalties, Cowboys Don’t Cry, Bye Bye...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke
House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU
Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
TVOvermind
Emilia Clarke Talks About Whether She’s Interested In Doing A Game of Thrones Spin-off Based on Daenerys
To the shock of many, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in June that Jon Snow would get a new spinoff, with the show focusing on the character following the events that transpired after the series finale. Kit Harrington is confirmed to return to the role that made him a household name, though there’s no word on when the show will debut. To recall, Snow ultimately learned that his name was Aegon Targaryen, which could’ve seen the Targaryen claim the Iron Throne. However, Snow never betrayed Daenerys until the mad queen abruptly murdered an entire village to claim the throne for herself finally.
Elite Daily
House Of The Dragon’s Jason Lannister Totally Lives Up To The Family Name
Game of Thrones was set after the fall of the Targaryen family that ruled for 300 years. With no established family holding the throne, the series was about all the different houses vying for the Iron Throne, a dozen in all. However, House of the Dragon is far less messy, with only Targaryens (and Hightowers) to contend with. But finally, House Lannister showed up in the form of Jason Lannister, who fits his family’s reputation to a tee.
The Targaryen Fanboy Stomped By Daemon’s Dragon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 is More Important Than You Think
I don’t think I’m a malevolent person, but the first scene of House of the Dragon Episode 3 had me re-evaluating that position. I laughed when that random Velaryon knight (Aron von Andrian) was crushed to death by his own team’s dragon. I’m sorry, but I just thought it was hilarious that a common soldier would think that Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) was lighting up the Triarchy to specifically rescue one guy from being eaten by the crabs. But the more I think about it, this horrifically hysterical moment acts as a larger metaphor for one of the most...
startattle.com
Cobra Kai (Season 5) Netflix, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, trailer, release date
As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat. Startattle.com – Cobra Kai | Netflix. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.
startattle.com
Last Light (2022 miniseries) Peacock, Matthew Fox, trailer, release date
Petro-chemist Andy Yeats (Matthew Fox) knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a frightening chain reaction. Startattle.com – Last Light | Peacock. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes...
wegotthiscovered.com
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
startattle.com
Do Revenge (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke
Do Revenge follows a dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school, who strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies. Startattle.com – Do Revenge 2022. Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as...
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
