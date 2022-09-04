She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO