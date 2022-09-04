Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford won't have any limitations in Week 1

Much has been made about Matthew Stafford’s elbow this offseason, but don’t expect the veteran quarterback to see his workload managed to begin the 2022 season. Ahead of Thursday’s season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills, Sean McVay revealed that Stafford won’t have any restrictions in Week 1.

The strong-armed quarterback shared the same sentiment as McVay, stating that he’s ready to play without any limitations in Week 1.

Stafford’s injury dates back to last season when the gunslinging signal-caller began experiencing discomfort in his elbow. The team was able to manage the injury to finish the season and it didn’t prevent the Pro Bowl quarterback from leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

But following the Super Bowl win, many became concerned with Stafford’s elbow ailment when McVay iterated that it was an ‘abnormal’ injury for an NFL quarterback. Given the unique angles that Stafford throws the ball at times, some were comparing his elbow injury to ones that MLB pitchers suffer.

Due to the complexity of the elbow issue, the Rams have continued to manage Stafford’s workload in practice leading up to the 2022 season. The 34-year-old quarterback went from not taking part in practices during OTAs to seeing no limitations to conclude training camp.

Upon seeing all the videos of the former No. 1 overall pick throwing passes in practice in recent months, Stafford doesn’t appear to be hindered by his elbow injury. And with the Rams set to defend their title as champions beginning on Thursday night, McVay is confident in Stafford’s ability to operate the offense with no restraints.