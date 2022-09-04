Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart ‘Excited’ About the Young Wide Receivers
During his press conference on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart talked about his group of young wide receivers and how excited he is about them. Georgia's wide receiver lacks experience which means younger guys are going to have the opportunity to get some games reps throughout the year, and Coach Smart is ready to see what they can do.
SMITH: Fran Tarkenton on Georgia's Stetson Bennett: will be drafted in 'first two or three rounds'
As Stetson Bennett IV’s quarterback reputation seems to be emerging from the Rodney Dangerfield no respect syndrome — with mention of the Heisman Trophy falling latently on his ears — another quarterback of his dimensions has lined up solidly against those who hold the view that the Baron of Blackshear should forget about the notion that he might not be playing football on Sunday in the fall 2023.
HEALTH SCORES:Aug. 26 - Sept. 2
♦ Wing Spot, 11166 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; Aug. 26, Follow-up; 91/A.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ALBERT EARL CLAIBORNE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ALBERT EARL CLAIBORNE aka ALBERT E. CLAIBORNE DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E222 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: ____ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Charlotte Claiborne has petitioned for Charlotte Claiborne to be appointed administrator of the estate of Albert Earl Claiborne aka Albert E. Claiborne deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Judge 4TC 9/7, 9/14, 9/21, 9/28 By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-80321.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF LYDIA DEWANA FLOYD, DECEASED ESTATE NO.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF LYDIA DEWANA FLOYD, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E201 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: _________ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Tameria Floyd Moore has petitioned for Tameria Floyd Moore to be appointed administrator of the estate of Lydia Dewana Floyd deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Judge By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-80309.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-1440 Taylor Shambria Adams Plaintiff James Savon Adams Defendant To:__ NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated 30 March 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 30th day of March, , 2022, Taylor Adams filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 1st day of April , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Natalie Rogers Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-80734 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook (copy)
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2022:. • Santonio Lamar England, 21, Oxford Road, Conyers; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute controlled substance, possession of a firearm...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9, 2022:. • Ashley Nicole Armistead, 31, H.D. Atha Road, Covington; theft by...
UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
