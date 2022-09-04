Read full article on original website
Tired of waiting, San Jose residents dig their own park
After two decades, one San Jose community is still waiting for a vacant lot covered in dried grass and weeds to be transformed into a promised park. A group of Alviso residents is working, without a permit, to improve a small portion of the plot of land, raising eyebrows in the community and at City Hall.
Santa Cruz Judge rules the city is “not obligated” to provide water to UC Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz judge ruled that the City of Santa Cruz is "not legally obligated" to provide water to the University of California, Santa Cruz outside of the city's water service boundaries. The post Santa Cruz Judge rules the city is “not obligated” to provide water to UC Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
Smart & Final plans new store at site of closed San Jose grocery
SAN JOSE — Smart & Final is planning to open a big warehouse store in the building where a grocery outlet operated for many years in San Jose, according to banners at the retail site. The warehouse-style food and household supplies store has struck a deal to lease a...
padailypost.com
Rolling blackouts hit Palo Alto, Redwood City
Update, 7:50 p.m. — Power has been restored to both Palo Alto and Redwood City. The lights came back on in Palo Alto at 7:02 p.m. and at 7:25 in Redwood City. Original story, 6:33 p.m. — Over 3,000 homes and businesses are without power as the state requires PG&E and the city of Palo Alto to use less electricity amid a prolonged and record-breaking heat wave.
San Jose voting rights study was ‘one-sided,’ some say
After months of anticipation and advocacy, the San Jose City Council discussed extending voting rights to noncitizens. But the three-hour meeting left more questions as to whether there is even a path forward. The study session on Aug. 23 attempted to explore the implementation, feasibility and the legality of allowing...
Fearing for staff in the searing heat, Alpine Inn closes Tuesday, losing an estimated $25K in sales
On Tuesday it was boiling at the 170-year-old Alpine Inn, hitting a record breaking 105 degrees. The proprietors of the 170-year-old restaurant, which includes a 250-seat beer garden, made the call Tuesday afternoon to shut down for the rest of the day. The decision cost the restaurant an estimated $25,000 in potential sales.
Daily Californian
‘Deeply intellectual’: Former Berkeley High School teacher Frank Schooley dies
Former Berkeley High School teacher Frank Schooley died at age 83 Aug. 10 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Having been a priest at Clerics of Saint Viator and a doctoral history student at UC Berkeley, Schooley worked as a researcher at RCM Capital Management before finding his true calling at Berkeley High School. There, he developed a mentorship program for students in the Computer Academy and coordinated the Berkeley Experiential Senior Transition, or BEST, Program.
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
goldengatexpress.org
Students feel unsafe amid continued Christian protests
Born-again Christian activists took to the Quad around noon Wednesday to preach and argue with SF State students. They are just one of many extreme religious groups to frequent campus during the first weeks of the fall semester. The leader of the protest refused to give his name and referred...
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
calmatters.network
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
San Jose mayor voices outrage over PG&E power outages at hospitals
SAN JOSE -- Mayor Sam Liccardo threatened legal action Thursday if PG&E did not take immediate action to replace aging equipment that failed during the height of the current historic heat wave, knocking out power to three major hospitals and thousands of residents.The South Bay was the hardest hit by power outages over the last several days of record heat. With San Jose predicted to hit a record-tying 100 degrees on Thursday, more outages could be on the way.But its was the widespread outages on Tuesday night that has Liccardo most concerned."I have deep concerns about the safety of our...
padailypost.com
George R. Chippendale
George Chippendale, age 93, passed away at Villa Siena in Mt. View on Sep 3, 2022 from complications due to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Boston, MA to George R. Chippendale and Mary Estelle Armour Chippendale on Sep 28, 1928. George attended Boston Latin and MIT and met his lifetime companion, Ruth Blottman, while working at MIT. They married in 1955 in Attleboro, MA.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate threatens Jewish community in mass emails
A candidate for Oakland mayor has been widely condemned for making antisemitic comments in mass emails first sent on Sunday. A fellow candidate has been criticized for his initial response to those comments. On Sunday, Peter Liu, who has twice run for Oakland mayor and never gotten more than 1%...
padailypost.com
Update: Power restored to most customers
Update, 1:35 a.m. Tuesday: The power outage that hit southwest Palo Alto on Monday night appears to be ending. The city Utilities Department just posted an update saying the number of customers without power is down to 36. A few hours ago, 4,462 customers lost their power. Still no word on the cause of the outage.
NBC Bay Area
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Silicon Valley biotech executive convicted in $77M COVID-19 and allergy testing scheme
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A federal jury has convicted the president of a Silicon Valley medical tech company on charges he carried out an elaborate scheme that led to $77 million in false and fraudulent claims for COVID-19 and allergy testing. Mark Schena, 59, was the president of Sunnyvale-based Arrayit Corporation....
With veterinarians in short supply, San Jose OKs major raise, hiring bonus to keep them
SAN JOSE IS increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47 percent this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
Silicon Valley medical tech exec found guilty of COVID-19 test fraud scheme
LOS ALTOS – A federal jury convicted the president of a Silicon-Valley based medical tech company for a scheme involving false and fraudulent COVID-19 claims. Mark Schena, 59, of Los Altos, was the president of Arrayit Corporation and engaged in scheme to defraud the company's investors. Schena claimed that he had invented "revolutionary" technology to test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood—a claim similar to that of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who was also convicted of defrauding investors with the same claim. In meetings with investors, Schena and his publicist claimed that he was...
