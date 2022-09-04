ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: 2024 four-star cornerback commits to LSU

By Kyle Richardson
 3 days ago
Before the Tigers kicked off their 2022 season on Sunday night against the Florida State Seminoles, they picked up a commitment from a 2024 four-star cornerback.

Zion Ferguson is a 6-foot, 160-pound prospect from Loganville, Georgia, where he plays for Grayson High School. The 247Sports Composite ranks Ferguson as the No. 16 corner and No. 169 overall player in 2024.

I have mentioned many times how Brian Kelly has been building a pipeline all the way from Baton Rouge to Loganville, and this commitment only helps cement that point.

Michael Daugherty (2023 four-star safety) and Joseph Stone (2024 four-star athlete) are both from Loganville and play for Grayson. The Rams are off to a hot start to their 2022 campaign as they are 3-0 in three games that were not close. Last year, they lost in the state championship game.

With Ferguson’s commitment, LSU’s four-man 2024 class ranks third in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. Though it’s early in that cycle, Kelly is off to a fantastic start and could be poised to turn in back-to-back top-10 classes over the next two seasons.

