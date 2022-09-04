LSU Injury News: Tigers freshman defensive end out for Florida State game

LSU could have one of the best defensive lines in the SEC, if not the entire nation, in 2022. However, defensive coordinator Matt House’s group appears to be down a depth piece up front for the season-opener against Florida State on Sunday night.

True freshman defensive end Quency Wiggins is not expected to play in this one after he was spotted on the sideline using a scooter with a boot on his left foot. The severity of his injury is unclear, but it seems he could be unavailable for the Tigers in the near future.

With Wiggins unavailable, LSU will rely on players like Saivion Jones, Zavier Carter and Desmond Little to provide depth behind starting edge players BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye.

A Baton Rouge native, Wiggins was a four-star recruit who attended nearby Madison Prep Academy. Ranking just outside of the national top-75 as a recruit, Wiggins was expected to contribute in the rotation as a true freshman.

However, it seems Tigers fans will have to wait to see his debut in the purple and gold.

