Japan Thinks New U.S Tax Credit Rules Might Break International Law
Many foreign automakers have been disappointed to learn that their EVs no longer qualify for tax credits under the terms of a new law that requires car to be built in North America to be eligible. Japanese companies including Toyota and Subaru are among those disappointed parties, but the Japanese...
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
A nuclear fusion reactor developed by researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea reached temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius, taking us a step closer to nuclear fusion energy, New Scientist reported. Nuclear fusion is a promising method of power generation since massive amounts of...
Google Maps Introduces Eco-Friendly Routing To Europe That Can Optimize For Gas, Diesel, Or Electric
About a year ago, Google introduced a new feature to Maps that allowed drivers in the U.S. and Canada to look up the most fuel-efficient route, as well as the fastest. Now, the company is rolling out the feature in Europe, and it comes with a handful of new features.
Company Behind Lithium Mining Site In Canada Says It Could Power 5 Million New EVs
The North American auto industry’s plan to wean itself off reliance on foreign minerals just got a huge boost thanks to news from Snow Lake Lithium. The mining company has only explored 1 percent of its Manitoba, Canada, site but is already confident it can produce sufficient raw materials to facilitate the build of 5 million new EVs on the continent.
Meet The ‘Solar Tree’, An Aesthetically-Pleasing Vehicle Charger
SolarBotanic Trees today announced that its arbor-shaped solar chargers will be available in early 2023. Capable of being installed in a parking lot, a city center, or near a home, the “solar tree” is capable of delivering fast-charging services for electric vehicles. Intended as a way to introduce...
Ford Pro Has The Solution So You’ll Never Lose Your Tools Again
Ford believes it has come up with the solution to prevent tradesmen from losing their tools. Engineers at Ford Pro in Germany have developed tracking devices that can be installed onto any tool, machine, and piece of equipment and use Bluetooth connectivity and GPS tracking. These devices can connect to company vehicles and then to a central server so their location is always known.
Mullen Acquires Controlling Stake In Bollinger, Set To Revive B1 And B2
In a surprise move, Mullen Automotive has acquired a controlling interest in Bollinger Motors. According to Mullen, the company purchased a 60% stake in Bollinger for $148.2 (£129 / €148.6) million in cash and stock. The latter is interesting as Mullen stock is effectively worthless as it opened at $0.73 (£0. 64 / €0.73) today and is $0.68 (£0.59 / €0.68) as of this writing.
Williams Advanced Engineering Has Developed An EV Platform For Niche Brands
Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a composite skateboard-style platform that it will supply to small EV makers. The platform is dubbed the EV-R and builds upon the FW-EVX platform that Williams conceived back in 2017. That platform was created to show car manufacturers how EVs could be launched without the need for re-engineering existing models or developing a new architecture from the ground up.
Apple iPhone 14 Lineup Debuts With New Car Crash Detection Feature And Satellite SOS Function
Apple has introduced the iPhone 14 lineup, which features a couple of new automotive safety features. The big news is the addition of OnStar-like crash detection, which is billed as a “groundbreaking” safety feature. As Apple explained, the phones are equipped with a “new dual-core accelerometer, capable of...
Renault Trucks Opens Disassembly Plant To Break Down And Recycle Old Trucks
Renault Trucks has announced its latest green initiative, a plant in the Lyon-Venissieux region of France where workers will endeavor to break trucks down and harvest them for parts that it can sell or recycle. The 3,000 square-meter (32,392 square foot) plant is located as close as possible to the...
Porsche IPO Is Go, Says Volkswagen Group Board
Volkswagen has given the green light for for Porsche to launch on the stock market. The VW Group’s board gave the go-ahead in a meeting yesterday, and the the sports car firm is now likely to be listed in Frankfurt later in September or at the start of October.
