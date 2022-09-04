ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Japan Thinks New U.S Tax Credit Rules Might Break International Law

Many foreign automakers have been disappointed to learn that their EVs no longer qualify for tax credits under the terms of a new law that requires car to be built in North America to be eligible. Japanese companies including Toyota and Subaru are among those disappointed parties, but the Japanese...
INCOME TAX
Carscoops

Company Behind Lithium Mining Site In Canada Says It Could Power 5 Million New EVs

The North American auto industry’s plan to wean itself off reliance on foreign minerals just got a huge boost thanks to news from Snow Lake Lithium. The mining company has only explored 1 percent of its Manitoba, Canada, site but is already confident it can produce sufficient raw materials to facilitate the build of 5 million new EVs on the continent.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Carscoops

Meet The ‘Solar Tree’, An Aesthetically-Pleasing Vehicle Charger

SolarBotanic Trees today announced that its arbor-shaped solar chargers will be available in early 2023. Capable of being installed in a parking lot, a city center, or near a home, the “solar tree” is capable of delivering fast-charging services for electric vehicles. Intended as a way to introduce...
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Pro Has The Solution So You’ll Never Lose Your Tools Again

Ford believes it has come up with the solution to prevent tradesmen from losing their tools. Engineers at Ford Pro in Germany have developed tracking devices that can be installed onto any tool, machine, and piece of equipment and use Bluetooth connectivity and GPS tracking. These devices can connect to company vehicles and then to a central server so their location is always known.
TECHNOLOGY
Carscoops

Mullen Acquires Controlling Stake In Bollinger, Set To Revive B1 And B2

In a surprise move, Mullen Automotive has acquired a controlling interest in Bollinger Motors. According to Mullen, the company purchased a 60% stake in Bollinger for $148.2 (£129 / €148.6) million in cash and stock. The latter is interesting as Mullen stock is effectively worthless as it opened at $0.73 (£0. 64 / €0.73) today and is $0.68 (£0.59 / €0.68) as of this writing.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Williams Advanced Engineering Has Developed An EV Platform For Niche Brands

Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a composite skateboard-style platform that it will supply to small EV makers. The platform is dubbed the EV-R and builds upon the FW-EVX platform that Williams conceived back in 2017. That platform was created to show car manufacturers how EVs could be launched without the need for re-engineering existing models or developing a new architecture from the ground up.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Vehicles#Ford F 150#World Trade Organization#Chrysler Pacifica#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Reuters#Ev#Ford Mustang Mach E#Ford Transit Van#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Lincoln Corsair Plug In#Rivian#Volvo S60#Mercedes Benz Eqs#The Nissan Leaf
Carscoops

Renault Trucks Opens Disassembly Plant To Break Down And Recycle Old Trucks

Renault Trucks has announced its latest green initiative, a plant in the Lyon-Venissieux region of France where workers will endeavor to break trucks down and harvest them for parts that it can sell or recycle. The 3,000 square-meter (32,392 square foot) plant is located as close as possible to the...
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche IPO Is Go, Says Volkswagen Group Board

Volkswagen has given the green light for for Porsche to launch on the stock market. The VW Group’s board gave the go-ahead in a meeting yesterday, and the the sports car firm is now likely to be listed in Frankfurt later in September or at the start of October.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy