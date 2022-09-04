ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixon, TX

Comments / 0

Related
saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Three Rivers, TX
City
Hearne, TX
City
Hallettsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Thorndale, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Smiley, TX
City
Schulenburg, TX
City
Nixon, TX
Nixon, TX
Sports
foxsanantonio.com

No easy path forward for top-rated Steele

The Steele Knights certainly have had their challenges so far this season, some of those by design! Their schedule is as tough as anybody's around, but so far, so very good! Here's more on our top ranked TNL team.
CIBOLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Niixon Smiley#Bulldogs
fox7austin.com

'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game

BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
HAYS, TX
Texas Observer

Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII 3News

Heavy traffic as Highway 181 north is shut down for major crash north of Beeville

BEEVILLE, Texas — Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 181 near West King Lane, north of Beeville, as emergency crews work to investigate and clear a major crash. The Bee County Fire Department posted to social media that the highway will most likely be shut down for several hours and sheriff's deputies are rerouting traffic down E. King Lane to Beck Lane and back to Highway 181 south.
BEEVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gonzales Inquirer

Mary Alice Lee

Mary Alice Lee, 96, of Gonzales, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. Mary Alice was born July 22, 1926 in Poteet to Bryan H. Bishop and Elora Williams Bishop. She married Robert E. Lee on October 22, 1946 in San Diego, Texas. Mary Alice had traveled to 32 different countries...
GONZALES, TX
Pleasanton Express

Meth binge led to a high speed chase; attempted deadly assault on an officer

Reynaldo R. Ruiz, age 47, of Poteet went on a rampage Sunday evening which he confessed after to authorities was fueled by an extended meth binge. Ruiz has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Escape. Pleasanton Police detectives will file one count of Aggravated Assault on a police officer with a Deadly Weapon on Ruiz.
POTEET, TX
foxsanantonio.com

No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families

SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Seguin murder suspect in custody after 2-month manhunt

SEGUIN – Seguin police arrested a murder suspect who has been the focus of a manhunt since July. Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, is accused of the July 2 shooting death of Jerome Roundtree, 59. Powell was arrested on Tuesday evening in the 600 block of...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy