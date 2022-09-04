Read full article on original website
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alleged racist remarks at volleyball games in Katy, New Braunfels on radar of state athletic association
The organization that governs public school athletic competition in Texas is keeping an eye on incidents at two high school volleyball games last Friday in which fans in attendance are alleged to have made racially insensitive remarks directed at players. According to video clips posted on Twitter over the weekend...
KSAT 12
Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
fox7austin.com
'Absolutely unacceptable': Parents outraged about alleged racial comments at Hays High School volleyball game
BUDA, TEXAS - Players, parents and community leaders said they're outraged about an incident of racism displayed at a local volleyball game. The two districts involved released statements on the matter. Comal ISD opened an investigation into allegations of racist comments made toward Hays High School volleyball players during the...
Hays High School volleyball team speaks up about alleged racist incident
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays High School volleyball team is speaking out after several players allegedly faced racist taunting during a match at Canyon High School in New Braunfels last week. KVUE's sister station KENS 5 initially reported that a mother said students in the front row of...
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
foxsanantonio.com
No easy path forward for top-rated Steele
The Steele Knights certainly have had their challenges so far this season, some of those by design! Their schedule is as tough as anybody's around, but so far, so very good! Here's more on our top ranked TNL team.
fox7austin.com
'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game
BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
KSAT 12
Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
Heavy traffic as Highway 181 north is shut down for major crash north of Beeville
BEEVILLE, Texas — Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 181 near West King Lane, north of Beeville, as emergency crews work to investigate and clear a major crash. The Bee County Fire Department posted to social media that the highway will most likely be shut down for several hours and sheriff's deputies are rerouting traffic down E. King Lane to Beck Lane and back to Highway 181 south.
Teaching Moment: San Antonio, Texas Woman Learns Lesson in School Parking Lot
All of us experience the annoyance of rush of traffic at one point in our lives. We also have a few choice words for those who try to get ahead of everyone else, or who loudly honk when things aren't moving as quickly as we would have hoped. But hopefully,...
Gonzales Inquirer
Mary Alice Lee
Mary Alice Lee, 96, of Gonzales, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. Mary Alice was born July 22, 1926 in Poteet to Bryan H. Bishop and Elora Williams Bishop. She married Robert E. Lee on October 22, 1946 in San Diego, Texas. Mary Alice had traveled to 32 different countries...
Pleasanton Express
Meth binge led to a high speed chase; attempted deadly assault on an officer
Reynaldo R. Ruiz, age 47, of Poteet went on a rampage Sunday evening which he confessed after to authorities was fueled by an extended meth binge. Ruiz has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Escape. Pleasanton Police detectives will file one count of Aggravated Assault on a police officer with a Deadly Weapon on Ruiz.
2 ‘most wanted’ fugitives in Texas arrested in Austin area
Two of the state's most wanted fugitives, including a sex offender, were caught in late August in the Austin area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Massive, 204-acre pirate themed play park coming to the north side
SAN ANTONIO — The Mitchell Chang Foundation updated the timeline for a massive pirate-themed park coming to the north side. The organization's Facebook page Friday said the new park, called Michell's Landing, will be open in seven months, or around April 2023. The park will be named after Michell...
foxsanantonio.com
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families
SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large
SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio. San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped...
KSAT 12
Seguin murder suspect in custody after 2-month manhunt
SEGUIN – Seguin police arrested a murder suspect who has been the focus of a manhunt since July. Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, is accused of the July 2 shooting death of Jerome Roundtree, 59. Powell was arrested on Tuesday evening in the 600 block of...
