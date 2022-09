Last season was one to forget for both USC and Stanford fans. The Trojans sputtered to a 3-9 finish that included a 42-24 drubbing by the Cardinal in the Coliseum. The Cardinal, however, finished the season on a seven-game losing streak, their longest losing streak under Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football David Shaw. Over that grisly stretch, Stanford only scored more than 14 points once during the losing streak and the average margin of defeat during the streak was 22.1 points. That win in the Coliseum did trigger the end of the Clay Helton Era at USC and it ultimately led to the arrival of Lincoln Riley and his staff on the BLVD. With only Donté Williams as a carryover from Helton’s staff, the Trojans immediately went about rebuilding what has now famously become “the most unique roster in USC Football history” per Riley.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO