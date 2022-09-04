ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.S. Roma F.C.

Roma falls to surprise 1st defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese

By DANIELLA MATAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqeoM_0hiDLxqX00
1 of 5

MILAN (AP) — Two individual errors from Roma players led to two goals and saw José Mourinho’s side slip to its first defeat in Serie A as it was surprisingly crushed 4-0 at Udinese on Sunday.

Roma went into the game having conceded only one goal in four rounds this season.

Roma defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patrício were at fault for the first two goals from Destiny Udogie and Lazar Samardžić. Roberto Pereyra and Sandi Lovrić added to Roma’s humiliation in the final 15 minutes.

“Individual errors are always group ones for me,” Mourinho said. “We have 10 points and a lot of teams are close. I want to congratulate Udinese, which was perfect tonight.

“I prefer to lose one match 4-0 than lose four matches 1-0. It’s hard for us and for our fans, but that’s life, there’s another match on Thursday. That’s what I told my players.”

It was a third straight victory for Udinese and lifted it up to fourth, level on points with Roma.

“The guys were extraordinary tonight, against a really strong team and we also played good football,” Udinese coach Andrea Sottil said.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground, we are aware of our strengths but we have to take it match by match, with hunger and humility against every opponent.”

Mourinho’s side was looking to move back top of Serie A but it gifted Udinese the opener with less than five minutes on the clock.

Pereyra floated a cross in from the right and Karsdorp chested it down toward his own goalkeeper at the back post, but he didn’t realize that Udogie was right behind him and the teenager snuck in to prod home.

Udinese doubled its lead in the 56th minute when Patrício allowed Samardžić’s snapshot from distance to squirm out of his hands and into the back of the net,

Roma almost grabbed one back immediately but Gianluca Mancini headed a corner off the left post.

The capital side fought desperately to get back into the game but left itself exposed at the back and Udinese sealed the result with two counterattacks.

One was finished off in the 75th when Jean-Victor Makengo laid the ball off for Pereyra to curl into the far side of the net. Seven minutes later, Pereyra turned provider to set up Lovrić for his first goal since joining from Lugano in the offseason.

FIRST POINTS

Cremonese picked up its first point in Serie A for more than 26 years with a 0-0 draw at home to Sassuolo.

Cremonese had started its first season back in the Italian top flight since 1995-96 with four straight defeats.

Hellas Verona recorded its first victory this season by coming from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1, turning the match around on the stroke of halftime.

Francesco Caputo scored a stunning opening goal for Sampdoria five minutes before the break but Verona leveled four minutes later when Thomas Henry’s header came off the crossbar and went in off the back of goalkeeper Emil Audero’s head.

Scottish defender Josh Doig, a new signing, scored what was to prove the winner moments later.

Elsewhere, Marko Arnautović scored two goals as Bologna drew 2-2 at Spezia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Simone Inzaghi is already running out of time: what can we expect from Inter Milan now?

MILAN-- Inter Milan needed a change after losing the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan last Saturday. It wasn't just that the team lost, but rather the way Inter seemed to fold against their crosstown rivals, more than the actual result against AC Milan. Simone Inzaghi decided to make some important changes for the team's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. And while Inzaghi's lineup might have changed, looking at the result, not much was different. It was another defeat for the Nerazzurri, losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich. It's the third of the season overall, after ones against Lazio and AC Milan. The main questions here are about the future: where to go from now for Inzaghi? How much time does he have to keep his job?
SOCCER
BBC

Who is the Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia who's dubbed as Kvaradona?

Expectation does not come much greater than being nicknamed after your club's most iconic ever player, especially when that player is Diego Maradona and the adoring fans are those in the Italian city of Naples. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's arrival may not have sparked the same feverish hype as El Diego's transfer...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return

PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. “We believe,” said assistant...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Patrício
Person
Gianluca Mancini
Person
Lazar Samardžić
Person
José Mourinho
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Dinamo stuns big-spending Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mislav Oršić must wish he could play English teams every week. The Croatia forward ran from the halfway line and produced a deft finish in the 13th minute to lead Dinamo Zagreb to a surprising 1-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Group E match in the Champions League on Tuesday.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Champions League loss to Bayern Munich turns up the pressure on Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi

MILAN-- Inter Milan needed a change after losing the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan last Saturday. It wasn't just that the team lost, but rather the way Inter seemed to fold against their crosstown rivals, more than the actual result against AC Milan. Simone Inzaghi decided to make some important changes for the team's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. And while Inzaghi's lineup might have changed, looking at the result, not much was different. It was another defeat for the Nerazzurri, losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich. It's the third of the season overall, after ones against Lazio and AC Milan. The main questions here are about the future: where to go from now for Inzaghi? How much time does he have to keep his job?
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Udinese#Milan#Soccer#Sports#Serie A
BBC

Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
hypebeast.com

Daily Paper and Ajax Explore East African Beadwork for New Pre-Match Collection

Football and fashion’s relationship is continuing to thrive. Recently, we’ve seen some of the top sides in European football present kits that are designed to be worn outside of the 90 minutes. For example, Arsenal’s recently-released Notting Hill Carnival-inspired pre-match jersey tapped into Jamaican culture with a colorway that represented the national flag. Now, Ajax is extending its connection with Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper for a new pre-match kit that celebrates Amsterdam’s diverse and inclusive population.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy