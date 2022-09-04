ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Canada edges U.S. 2-1 to win women’s hockey worlds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8gQe_0hiDL5hu00
1 of 11

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women’s world hockey championship final on Sunday.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year.

Abby Roque scored for the Americans and Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots in the loss.

Canada edged the U.S. 3-2 in overtime just over a year ago in Calgary in a world championship delayed to August because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada also beat the U.S. 3-2 in February’s Olympic women’s hockey final in Beijing.

“I think as a group, we came out and found a different way to win the championship,” Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. “We’re all aware we weren’t producing the numbers at the Olympics, but tonight we did it by blocking shots, killing penalties, the power play. We had to find other ways to win, and Ann-Renée made a couple of saves to get the win.”

Both Canada and the U.S. returned 18 players from their Olympic rosters. The Americans seemed to absorb what lineup changes there were quicker than Canada.

The U.S. went undefeated into the final, including a 5-2 win over Canada in the preliminary round, with a plus-47 goal differential compared to Canada’s plus-22.

In addition to moving the puck quicker and cleaner than it did in the loss to the U.S., Canada also defended more tenaciously in the box between and below the faceoff dots.

Trailing 2-1, the U.S. came close to pulling even on a pair of power-play chances in the third period, and also in a furious final minute with Hensley pulled for an extra attacker.

However, Desbiens held off the U.S. throughout the third period when Canada was outshot 12-6.

Canada and the U.S. have met in the final of all but one world championship since the inaugural tournament in Ottawa in 1990. Canada lost to host Finland in the 2019 semifinal.

Canada led 2-0 on a pair of Jenner goals 84 seconds apart until Roque made it 2-1 with her fourth power-play goal of the tournament at 19:39 of the second period.

Amanda Kessel drew Canadian defenders and Desbiens to her and threaded a goal-mouth pass to an unchecked Roque to score.

Jenner’s nine goals in February’s Winter Olympics matched a tournament record, but the veteran didn’t score in the world championship until Saturday’s semifinal win over Switzerland.

Jenner beat Hensley with a wrist shot from just below the faceoff dot for a power-play goal at 10:54. Jenner scored her first from the same area, but from a sharper angle.

She collected Poulin’s pass at the high boards, took the puck deep and handcuffed Hensley with a low shot far side at 9:30.

Canada outshot the U.S. 5-2 in a goal-free first period and went 0-for-2 on the power play.

U.S. forward Alex Carpenter hit the crossbar with three minute remaining in the period.

“Not the result we deserved,” U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield said. “A lot to be proud of, a lot to learn, a lot to build on to move forward as a group.”

The 2023 women’s championship will be held in Canada in a city yet to be announced, followed by the U.S. hosting it in 2024.

Canada and the United States will also square off in a seven-game Rivalry Series this winter.

The International Ice Hockey Federation introduced a top-tier women’s championship in the same year as the Olympic Games for the first time in 2022 to encourage federations to invest more consistently in women’s hockey.

Earlier Sunday, Czechia beat Switzerland 4-2 in the bronze medal game with Natalie Mlynkova scoring two goals. It was the Czechs’ first medal at the women’s worlds.

Japan beat Finland in a penalty shootout after three scoreless periods and overtime. Japan finished fifth with the win — its best finish at the tournament — and will play in Group A in 2023. Finland finished sixth, its lowest ever.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Japan protests to Russia over military exercises with China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has protested to Russia over multinational military exercises being conducted on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan, and is seriously concerned about shooting drills by Russian and Chinese warships off Japan’s northern coast, an official said Monday. Beijing has been increasing its military cooperation with...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 4:12 a.m. GMT

South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new government on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North’s nuclear weapons program. Family reunions are a highly emotional, humanitarian issue because they involve those in their 80s and older who are desperate to reunite with their long-lost relatives before they die. But North Korea, which often uses such reunions as a bargaining chip in dealings with South Korea, is unlikely to accept the offer because it’s steadfastly rebuffing Seoul’s and Washington’s offers to resume talks on its nuclear program and other issues while focusing instead on perfecting its weapons technology.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Japan, India hold security talks amid major Russian drills

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and India are holding security talks Thursday between their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo, seeking to further strengthen their military ties amid growing tension from China and Russia in the region. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada met with Indian counterpart Rajnat Singh before they...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Kessel
Person
Nicole Hensley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What help are North Korean weapons to Russia?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells — many of them likely from its old stock — to its Cold War ally Russia. Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan “fake.” But U.S. officials say it shows Russia’s desperation with the war in Ukraine and that Moscow could buy additional military hardware from North Korea. The ammunitions North Korea reportedly intends to sell to Moscow are likely copies of Soviet-era weapons that can fit Russian launchers. But there are still questions over the quality of the supplies and how much they could actually help the Russian military. ___
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Decrying Ukraine war, Russian soldier seeks refuge in France

PARIS (AP) — Breaking the rules by taking a deep drag of his cigarette in a Paris airport washroom, the fugitive paratrooper rips his Russian passport in two and tosses it in the toilet, along with his military ID. It is Pavel Filatiev’s last act of defiance before turning his back on his country forever. Filatiev accuses the Russian military leadership of betraying their own troops out of sheer incompetence and corruption, chronicling what he’s seen in his online book “ZOV” — the three letters inscribed on many Russian trucks and tanks that also means “call” in Russian — as in a call to arms. The 34 year-old said he harbored doubts even before his army unit took part in the invasion of Ukraine and helped capture Kherson in the first days of the war. The son of a soldier, he served in Chechnya when he was just out of his teens. He knew there wasn’t supposed to be any rust on his machine and that his uniform wouldn’t protect him much against the winter cold.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Head of Polish state TV dismissed, for 3rd time in 7 years

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s state-run TVP, whom critics accuse of having turned the broadcaster into a mouthpiece for the government, was unexpectedly dismissed Monday. Jacek Kurski confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving TVP, saying it is a decision by his “political environment.” The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Olympics#Americans
The Associated Press

WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12%, according to the World Health Organization’s latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday. The U.N. health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths - a 5% drop. “This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing. “The most dangerous thing is to assume (that) they will,” he said. He added that even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80% since February, one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable. In its pandemic report, WHO said COVID-19 deaths dropped in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but increased in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
The Associated Press

China locks down 65 million, discourages holiday travel

BEIJING (AP) — China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays. Across the country, 33 cities including seven provincial capitals are under full or partial lockdown covering more than 65 million people, according to a tally published late Sunday by the Chinese business magazine Caixin. It said that outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020. Despite a relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-COVID” policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

China's Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquake

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed at least 65 people in outlying areas. Footage circulating online Tuesday showed workers wearing top-to-bottom protective gear preventing residents of apartment buildings from exiting through locked lobby doors following Monday’s 6.8 magnitude quake centered in the surrounding province of Sichuan. Buildings in Chengdu and other parts of western China were shaken by the quake. No damage was reported in the city. The quake struck a mountainous area in Luding county, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Chengdu, where tectonic plates grind up against each other. Despite only recording a handful of cases, Chengdu’s lockdown is the most severe since China’s largest city of Shanghai was placed in isolation over the summer, prompting rare protests in person and online.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique

BELA-BELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctively spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. Four cheetahs captured at reserves in South Africa have been flown to Mozambique this week after being...
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

Cuba says US is acting immorally by keeping it on blacklist

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Cuba’s deputy foreign minister accused the Biden administration of acting immorally, illegitimately and unfairly by keeping Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, claiming it has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism by the United States for more than 60 years. Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said in an interview with The Associated Press that maintaining Cuba on the State Department blacklist with North Korea, Iran and Syria is “an easy way to punish Cuba with the overall aim of trying to make Cuba what it is not — to make Cuba a failed state.” “The U.S. unfortunately pays no price for doing something that is illegitimate, unsustainable and immoral,” he said. “And even though, speaking with government officials, they find no reason why Cuba should be in the list, they claim that it is politically difficult for them.” The United States imposed an economic embargo on Cuba in 1960 following the revolution led by Fidel Castro and the nationalization of properties belonging to U.S. citizens and corporations.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Lloyd’s of London takes £1.1bn hit from Ukraine war

Lloyd’s of London has warned of a “challenging year” of natural catastrophes, the invasion of Ukraine and inflation as the world’s oldest insurance market took a £1.1bn hit from unrecoverable planes and cargoes related to the war in Ukraine. The group said it had set...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Valneva and VBI Vaccines Announce European Partnership for Marketing and Distribution of PreHevbri®

SAINT-HERBLAIN, France & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA) (Valneva) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI) today announced a partnership in select European markets for the marketing and distribution of PreHevbri® [Hepatitis B vaccine (recombinant, adsorbed)], the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine approved in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006285/en/ Under the terms of the agreement, specialty vaccine company Valneva will promote and distribute PreHevbri throughout select European countries, which initially include the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Valneva and VBI expect PreHevbri to be available in these countries in early 2023.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy