Henry County Daily Herald
Unit secretary at Piedmont Henry earns top award
STOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital recently hosted their annual Promise 360 Awards Celebration. The event recognized the hospital’s monthly winners from July 2021 through June 2022 and named the overall champion for the year for the hospital and two runners-up. Loretta Idaewor, a unit secretary with the Family Care Center, was named the hospital’s overall champion. During a significant COVID-19 surge at the hospital, she encountered an elderly visitor in the hallway who had been asked to bring a charging cord to her husband’s room in the ICU. Idaewor could see that the woman was frightened and frustrated. She had numerous cords with her because she wasn’t sure which one was needed. Idaewor took the cords, escorted the visitor to her car, and found the patient and nurse so that the right cord could be selected. She returned to the visitor and assured her that everything was taken care of. The visitor cried, thanking Idaewor, and stated, “You are my angel.”
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough Police Department updates Glock duty pistols for better accuracy, officer safety
McDONOUGH — The McDonough police force will be implementing a new optical system for new police-issued handguns in coming weeks. The McDonough Police Department will be swapping its old optical system for RedDot Optics, a system popularly known to provide officers with better accuracy, efficiency and overall safety.
Henry County Daily Herald
Standoff leads to arrest of alleged murderer in McDonough
McDONOUGH — A five hour standoff in McDonough on Sept. 2 resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder. Jamil Gray, 30, was arrested at the Home2 Suites hotel on Mill Road following the standoff that involved the Henry County Police Department, Fire Rescue and Emergency Management Agency.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge Council hears outcome of financial audit during work session meeting
STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge received a clean report from its 2021 audit. The report was presented to the City Council during its work session Aug. 30. The report shows that at the end of the 2021 fiscal year the unassigned fund balance for the city’s general fund was $5,769,093 — 54.5% of its total general fund expenditures.
